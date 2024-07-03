Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clashing dates for hustings events in the Havant constituency was the reason behind the no-show of Conservative candidate Alan Mak, it has been confirmed.

Four different hustings events have been held across the constituency where Alan Mak has served as MP since 2015. But voters have been left disappointed after discovering the Tory candidate was not at any of the events.

Alan Mak, Conservative Candidate For Havant

This meant they were unable to quiz him about national issues - as well as important local issues- with a number contacting the News to ask why. They included local voter Ann Buckley who expressed her frustration.

She said: “During the election campaign l have wanted to put a question to Alan Mak regarding the Southern Water's proposal for effluent water recycling to Havant Thicket Reservoir, to ask if he supports this proposal. l have been to all the elections hustings in Havant Constituency which have been at Hayling, Havant, Crookhorn and Emsworth but Alan Mak's seat is always empty. Most of the other candidates have taken the trouble to attend the meetings and answer questions.

“For Alan Mak who constantly displays in his literature photos of himself any time he attends any event, to not bother to turn up at any of the election hustings is somewhat puzzling.”

But a spokesperson for the candidate told The News that Mr Mak was unable to attend the hustings events because all had been planned on dates and times where he already had commitments - with hustings organisers not checking his availability ahead of time.

He said: “Alan was already committed on the dates chosen (without consultation) by some of the organisers. In the case of the Emsworth hustings, he was able to attend but then the date was changed to one he couldn't make.

“In nine years as an MP Alan has participated in a number of hustings, but diary clashes meant he was unable to do so this time.”

Voters go to the polls on July 4

In the 2019 election Mr Mak secured 30,051 votes, a 65.4 per cent share, giving him a majority of 21,792 votes.

The candidates for the Havant Constituency are: