How to vote in the 2024 general election: key information for Portsmouth residents.
Here is some key information with everything you need to be able to vote.
Polling stations and voting times
Residents can vote at their polling station between 7am and 10pm. Registered voters will find their polling station listed on their poll card, and a full list of locations is available on the Portsmouth City Council website for both Portsmouth North and South constituencies.
Photo ID requirement
Photo ID is required for in-person voting. More information on acceptable forms of ID can be found here. On election day, voters must provide their names and addresses to polling staff, who will verify their registration. Although the poll card can assist with this, showing photo ID is mandatory. Voters preferring to show their ID in private can request to do so.
Casting your vote
Once verified, voters will receive a ballot paper listing the candidates. If there are multiple elections, more than one ballot paper may be issued. In the polling booth, voters should mark a cross next to their chosen candidate and avoid writing anything else to ensure their vote counts. After voting, fold the ballot paper and place it in the ballot box.
Assistance for voters with disabilities
Polling stations offer aids for voters with disabilities, including a large print sample ballot paper, a magnifying sheet, and a braille voting device for those with visual impairments. Voters can bring their phones into the booth to use assistive technology such as text-to-speech apps, a magnifier, or a torch. Additionally, a friend or relative may assist with voting, but this must be recorded by polling staff. Alternatively, the presiding officer can mark the ballot paper upon request.
Accessibility at polling stations
Polling stations are accessible, with each booth having a wheelchair-accessible compartment. If physical disabilities prevent access to the polling station, the presiding officer can bring the ballot paper to the voter.
Prohibited items and activity
Photography is not permitted inside polling stations including selfies and social media posts.
Can I take my dog to a polling station?
In short, you can take your dog to a polling station, only as long as they abide by the rules and at the discretion of the local team. The Electoral Commission has given advice on how to deal with dogs at polling stations, and they must remain on lead and must not interfere with the voting process. Dogs are allowed in on an accompanying role only, and if you have more than one dog which may add hindrance to how you vote, polling station staff are allowed to hold their leads so you can vote with no distractions.
What are some other rules and guidelines at polling stations?
Local and general elections are key to how this country is run, and therefore some strict rules must be adhered to when making such a key decision. Some of these rules or guidelines include:
- Political clothing is permitted, but you can not influence the vote of anyone, and can not campaign outside a polling station.
- People can vote whilst drunk, but can not be disruptive.
- Political talk is strictly prohibited, and if overheard by staff, they will intervene.
- You can bring a friend along, but they are not allowed in the booth.
When will know the results?
The votes will be counted overnight and results will be declared in the early hours of the morning.
