The community is being given the chance to have their say over Home Office "utterly inappropriate" proposals to house asylum seekers in Waterlooville town centre.

Havant Borough Council has secured a ten-day consultation with the Home Office after it said communication problems meant it was never asked about the plans because the wrong person was contacted as part of the original consultation.

Fareham and Waterlooville MP Suella Braverman has dubbed the proposals "utterly inappropriate", with Havant MP Alan Mak also adding his voice of opposition.

But the council has said the Home Office didn’t contact it at all, instead emailing an outside contractor who is no longer working for the council and then failing to follow up when it received no reply. As a result it has now been granted extra time from the Home Office and its third-party procurement company Clearsprings to formally consider the plans.

Havant Borough Council said that thanks to ‘a strong and honest dialogue with the Home Office’, the reopening of the ten-day consultation was secured within two days.

The consultation between Havant Borough Council, Clearsprings and the Home Office will allow the council to formally respond on potential issues such as appropriate placement, community cohesion and other variables that the council is ideally placed to highlight. The council as part of this consultation will secure perspectives and feedback from councillors, key stakeholders and more to inform their opinion, with the town centre in the midst of regeneration plans.

In addition to the re-opened consultation, Councillor Phil Munday (Leader of Havant Borough Council) will also be personally meeting with the Home Office on Friday, July 25 to highlight his concerns to date.

Councillor Munday said: “The council has unequivocally fought hard to secure the consultation and the means to give our vital local perspective on this important issue.

“Combined with my imminent Home Office meeting, everything is being done to ensure our voice is heard whilst dealing with a challenge being felt nationally. I look forward to the council providing a response that reflects the concerns of the borough.”

The council will respond to the consultation no later than Friday, August 1. The council will then await the Home Office’s final decision on whether to approve the proposed accommodation.