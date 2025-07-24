Controversial changes to carparking charges across the Havant borough have been put on hold following a backlash to the proposals.

Instead the council will now carry out a review to make sure its plans are ‘fair, well-considered and fit for purpose’ before moving forward.

As previously reported by The News, Havant Borough Council’s cabinet voted in favour of a range of measures including the introduction of pay and display charges at five council-owned car parks, the introduction of parking charges on Sundays at all its paid-for carparks and the ditching of card payments

A 28-day public consultation on the proposed changes was due to be held before any changes were implemented. But following a meeting last night, the council announced it would look-again at its plans before moving forward with them.

In a statement, the council said this decision was taken ‘in light of early feedback from the public and requests from councillors for more information regarding the data used to develop the proposals, the council is pausing the project to review it’.

Leader of the council, Councillor Phil Munday, said: “We don’t underestimate how significant these proposed changes are, and we expected a high level of feedback during the statutory consultation, which we would have been required to consider.

“We have already received a substantial amount of feedback from the public though, so it makes sense to stop to review this feedback, alongside our own data, to ensure that any changes are as fair, well-considered and fit for purpose as possible.”

The news following opposition to the plans would see parking charges introduced at five carparks which are currently free. These are:

Bridge Road Car Park, Emsworth

Langstone Bridge, Hayling Island

Gunsite, Hayling Island

Ladybridge Car Park, Purbrook

Wheatlands Avenue, Hayling Island

The introduction of Sunday charges across all the borough's carparks in Havant, Waterlooville, Hayling Island and Emsworth was expected to raise an extra £100,000 a year, but concerns were also raised about the impact of this on the local community.

There has also been opposition to the plans to stop all card payments at the council’s carparking machines - forcing motorists to use RingGo or cash only. This would save the council around £50,000 a year, but there were fears that this would adversely impact those without smartphone as well as saddle visitors with extra RingoGo charges.

In a statement the council confirmed there will be no consultation or changes to parking costs across the borough while the proposals are reviewed. Once this has been done it will go back before council members for a final decision which is likely to take a couple of months.