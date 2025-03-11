Portsmouth City Council has outlined its initial proposals for local government reorganisation (LGR) which says that it should be left alone.

Currently, Hampshire includes a two-tier system, where district and borough councils share responsibilities with Hampshire County Council. In contrast, unitary authorities like Portsmouth and Southampton City Councils manage all local services independently.

The government’s LGR plans aim to replace the two-tier system with unitary councils, arguing that this would simplify local government, save public money, and improve accountability and outcomes for residents.

As part of the debate, there has been speculation that Portsmouth could absorb Gosport, Fareham, and Havant borough councils. However, Portsmouth’s Liberal Democrat administration has strongly opposed this idea.

Fifteen councils across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are expected to submit a joint report outlining key principles for LGR, ahead of a final submission in the autumn.

The report does not propose a set number of councils or new boundaries but states that future analysis will focus on economic areas like Basingstoke, Winchester, Southampton, and Portsmouth to reflect local identity, community, and growth. It also requests that the Isle of Wight Council remain a unitary authority due to its unique island geography.

The proposed submission, which will be discussed at full council next week, argues that Portsmouth City Council is financially sustainable and should not be included in reorganisation, which is mainly focused on two-tier councils and those facing financial difficulties.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, councillor Steve Pitt, said: "Whilst we don't agree that Portsmouth City Council should be caught by the Government's reorganisation plans, it is nonetheless very positive that councils across the region have worked collaboratively to establish guiding principles for how we take this work forward. Everyone wants to get the best outcomes for their areas and it is going to be really important local people's voices are heard as part of that process".

"We have significant concerns regarding how this will work and the implications on our communities and what any new councils would inherit, given the eye-watering deficits experienced by other local authorities, notably Hampshire County Council with its £216m forecast deficit for 2026-27."

"I will continue to advocate for Portsmouth's interests both locally and nationally, and I'll be writing to the Government to reiterate our belief that Portsmouth City Council does not need to be part of any reorganisation."