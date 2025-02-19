Fears grow over local government shake-up and service cuts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Portsmouth councillor has warned that Local Government Reorganisation (LGR) could lead to a return of austerity, resulting in cuts to ‘non-essential’ services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Independent councillor Cal Corkery, who represents Charles Dickens ward, has criticised the Labour government’s LGR plans, which would replace the current two-tier system with larger unitary authorities responsible for all services.

Hampshire currently operates under a two-tier system, where district and borough councils share responsibilities with Hampshire County Council (HCC). The government plans to abolish this structure and replace it with unitary authorities, like Portsmouth City Council, that would manage all services independently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This could see Portsmouth City Council abolished and replaced by a larger authority expanding into Gosport, Fareham, and Havant. The government argues this would simplify local government, reduce bureaucracy, cut costs, and improve efficiency by consolidating services under a single council.

However, Cllr Corkery warned that the new authority would inherit HCC’s responsibilities, including social care and education, along with a share of its £180m budget deficit. With Fareham, Gosport, and Havant making up nearly a quarter of HCC’s population, he fears they could inherit a similar proportion of its debt.

Portsmouth Civic Offices

He criticised the government for not offering financial support for the transition, instead expecting councils to save money through restructuring. He warned this could lead to cuts to “non-essential” services such as museums, libraries, parks, youth services, and community support.

He said: "Local residents have already been subjected to years of local government austerity under the Tories – paying more in council tax but getting less in return. With the election of a Labour government, we hoped for better-funded local services, not a return to the attacks on jobs and services we've seen before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Labour government must urgently review these proposals and ensure the new unitary councils are given a fair financial settlement which allows them to balance the books and protect local services."

In response, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: “Putting power in the right places so that local leaders are fully equipped to drive growth will put more money into people’s pockets, boost local accountability and ensure that more money can be reinvested into vital public services.

“We expect local leaders to work together to develop robust and sustainable proposals that are in the best interests of the whole area.”

Portsmouth City Council Civic Offices in Guildhall SquarePicture: Allan Hutchings (150076-182)

The government confirmed it has no plans to write off council debts, stating that local authorities are responsible for managing their own budgets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, English councils have seen a 26 per cent reduction in core spending power since 2010 due to austerity measures.

Portsmouth City Council alone has lost £114m since cuts began under David Cameron’s government.

Cllr Corkery responded to the MCHLG’s statement, arguing that without additional funding, newly formed unitary councils “will start with significant budget shortfalls.”

“This will lead to major cuts in council services that, while considered ‘non-essential’ by the government, are highly valued by residents in Portsmouth and beyond.

“Urgent action is needed to secure the necessary funding and ensure financial stability for these new councils before it is too late."