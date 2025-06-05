Council warns of “uncomfortable” decisions as SEND needs grow

stock.adobe.co

Portsmouth education leaders have voiced concerns over the growing demand and increasing complexity of SEND placements, warning that this could lead to “uncomfortable” financial decisions in the future.

Portsmouth City Council’s schools forum met yesterday to discuss a sharp rise in the number of Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) cases, particularly among children with Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs).

The number of EHCPs in Portsmouth rose by 24 per cent over the year following January 2025, increasing from 1,409 to 1,750. By September this year, around 100 children in mainstream schools are expected to meet the threshold for a specialist school place.

However, while specialist provision has expanded, council reports state that growth has “not kept pace” with demand.

Mike Stoneman, the council’s deputy director of education, told the forum: “Because of the increasing numbers and complexity of need – we are likely to see a future deficit position.”

He explained that this could require transferring money from the schools block to the high needs block—two separate funding streams under the council-managed Dedicated Schools Grant.

“We’re now up to 100 children – the vast majority are in primary, junior and infant school settings.

“The funding that primary schools currently have is not sufficient, we absolutely hear that – we also recognise that this cannot be a permanent position, this is abnormal, it’s not something we want to continue with.

“We are doing our best to increase the number of specialist school places but of course that takes time, money, we need space etc. We have plans in place to expand SEND but it’s not expanding at the rate that we would like to see.”

The forum endorsed targeted investment to tackle the issue. Primary schools will receive £4,000 per pupil for SEND children. This funding will continue for up to three years per child.

Schools will also benefit from an expanded inclusion outreach service, backed by an additional £90,000 annually, to support these children’s needs.

The total cost of the scheme is £1.725m over four financial years, with phased funding from 2025 to 2029.