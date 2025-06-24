Developers have revealed plans to transform a former officers’ mess and quarters into flats at the Daedalus Waterfront development in Lee-on-the-Solent.

Applicant Patron Daedalus Ltd and Homes England are behind the reserved matters planning application to Gosport Borough Council for a building known as the Wardroom at the former naval base HMS Daedalus.

The latest planning application provides the details of the Wardroom, also called Building 118, at the former naval base. It is part of the ambitious Daedalus Waterfront development, which was initially granted outline permission in October 2024.

The Wardroom mess bar at HMS Daedalus | AC Archaeology/LDRS

Plans propose that the derelict three-storey, grade-II listed building, built in 1935, be converted into 38 flats with details of access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale associated with the conversion of the Wardroom.

The former officer’s mess will be refurbished into 16 one-bedroom flats, 19 two-bedroom flats and three three-bedroom flats. There will be 42 car parking spaces, and a bike store with air source heat pumps near the rear of Westcliffe House, which is next door.

The design and access statement said: “The restoration and adaptation of the Wardroom will not only protect a significant part of Gosport’s military history but also provide distinctive new homes that contribute to the success and character of the Daedalus Waterfront regeneration project.”

The plans show enhancements to the building with treatments for replacing the metal-framed windows, repairing the brickwork and roof tiles where needed. A fourth floor will be created by going into the roof space.

The Wardroom at HMS Daedalus, looking north-west | AC Archaeology/LDRS

The Mess Room, located centrally, is to be used as a community hall.

The Daedalus Waterfront development outline plans are for a mixed-use site with 14,842 square metres of employment and industrial space, along with over 346 houses, 48 retirement or care flats.

It also includes 17,553 square metres of commercial space to provide offices, food and beverage shops and a micro-brewery, a hotel, a museum and a community space. Plans also include gardens, play areas, open spaces and parking.

Planning chiefs will decide on the Wardroom application reference: 25/00174/DETS by September 4.