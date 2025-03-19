Petitioners have welcomed the decision to keep Stubbington Study Centre open and said they feel heard and that democracy has “worked for them”.

In a unanimous decision, Hampshire County Council’s cabinet opted to keep Stubington Study Centre open after hearing Hampshire residents’ concerns about the proposal to close the “unique” centre.

Hampshire County Council leader Nick Adams-King said the council clearly sees Stubbington Study Centre as a “well-loved” and “highly popular” facility. “I know many people have felt very strongly about this proposal,” he added.

Joseph Adamson speaking at the public meeting where Hampshire County Council voted to keep Stubbington Study Centre open | LDRS

Cllr Adams-King hoped that the meeting would send “a clear message”.

“We have heard what people have to say and listened carefully to every single view shared with us through this consultation. This is democracy in action, and I am grateful to everyone who has taken the time to be a part of it.”

Joseph Adamson, who started the Save Stubbington Study Centre campaign two months ago on Facebook, said they didn't expect the amount of support they had once he set it up.

He said: “I didn’t expect the amount of support we had. It’s being brilliant. The community has really come together, and the important thing is that democracy has worked.”

Mr Adamson, who spoke at the cabinet meeting, said that those who went to Winchester in person were “very pessimistic” and “worried” that the decision made before the meeting “was against us”.

However, once in the room where councillors heard the thoughts of the public, including from passionate local schoolchildren, he said it was the opposite.

“The process works exactly as it was. There is nothing behind the scenes. They went through the entire process and said, ‘No, this recommendation doesn’t fit our standards’. So, luckily, we got a decision that works for us.

“From a campaign point of view, he said it was a very interesting scenario. It is one that we all wanted to happen but is not one that we expected at all.

“You heard a lot about local government, a lot of apathy. People have many concerns and feel their voice is not being heard. But to give credit to Hampshire County Council, what they have done to this process is to hear people and make the right decision.”

The idea to close the outdoor activity centre came as the council had government funding available to open a new secure children’s home. Stubbington was said to be a suitable site and there were other similar centres used by the county’s schools.

Although the decision went the campaigners’ way, Mr Adamson thinks that it could have been completely different if the community hadn’t put the pressure on.

“I don’t think that the decision would happen without the outcry of public support that we had. If they saw ‘this is not really much of a fuss’, they would have followed the officer’s recommendation. But the fact that people felt so strongly about it changed the view of the council.”

He said that as a result of the proposal, Hampshire County Council “now know what beautiful asset they got and hopefully they will be willing to protect it”.

Reacting to the decision, MP for Portsmouth North, Amanda Martin, who has been “banging the drum to everyone involved on how fantastic this site is”, welcomed the county council’s decision.

The Labour MP said: “Since the campaign to save Stubbington Study Centre was launched a few months ago, I’ve been banging the drum to everyone involved about how fantastic this site is. As a former teacher and parent, I have firsthand experience of the brilliant work they do. I’m really pleased that the County council cabinet has rejected the proposal and asked for more time to find another site.

She added that she is pleased to hear that the council will now ask for an extension after finding out Hampshire hasn’t asked for it despite the “outcry” from residents.

“Last week, I met with [children families and wellbeing] Minister [Janet] Daby and officials to tell them face-to-face what a brilliant place this is and to ask if Hampshire had requested an extension on timelines. I was really surprised to hear despite the outcry from local users and campaigners that the county council hadn’t been in contact with the DfE [Department for Education].

“I’m really pleased they have decided to take that opportunity presented to them in the letter to me from the minister. This is a huge win for local campaigners and applaud their efforts in making the decision possible.”