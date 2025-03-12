Stubbington Study Centre closure: asset of community value bid to try and safeguard venue's future
Hampshire County Council has proposed closing Stubbington Study Centre saying it wants to turn it into a secure children’s home to meet demand.
But claims the centre costs the county council money to keep open have been dismissed by borough councillors.
The monthly executive meeting at Fareham Borough Council on March 11 voted in favour of Stubbington Study Centre becoming an asset of community value. A petition with more than 20,000 signatures followed a well-attended march where locals called for the centre to be saved.
The Hill Head Residents’ Association submitted the application which would mean community groups have the right to have six months to raise cash to bid for the centre if it was put up for sale over the next five years.
The council officer’s report said Stubbington Study Centre is furthering communities’ social wellbeing and interests. Through meeting eight criteria, the centre’s buildings and land were found to be of community value.
Councillor Joanne Burton (Con, Sarisbury and Whiteley) said: “It is disappointing that HCC (Hampshire County Council) states future repair bills as a reason to close the centre. It is a disingenuous argument – it is not a financial burden. It is not loss-making – extremely disingenuous.
She added it is probably an argument HCC wishes to make to support its decision but the centre is a profitable scheme, which it said itself recently.
Residents’ association chair Pamela Charlwood said: “We believe it has an unparalleled offering. The centre hosts 6,000 children a year.”
She said it was very moving to hear from children and all people speaking at the HCC committee meeting last week in support of the centre.
She said the strength of the association’s support of the study centre doesn’t mean there isn’t support for the need for a secure children’s home, but not at the cost of the study centre.
A crunch meeting next Tuesday, March 18 at Ashburton Hall, Winchester will decide the fate of the Hampshire County Council-owned Stubbington Study Centre.