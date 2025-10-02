Plans to replace and install a new fence at the Haslar Immigration Removal Centre in Gosport have been approved.

However, neighbours have raised concerns over the plans, as they currently suffer from “unnecessary” and “unreasonable” disturbances due to the site’s refurbishment. It comes as the centre is being put back into use.

Alison Godbold, on behalf of the residents living near Haslar in Dolphin Way, stated at Gosport Borough Council’s regulatory board meeting that they wake up every day as early as 6.15am due to the significant noise generated by workers arriving at the site.

Haslar Immigration Removal Centre in Dolphin Way, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (220824-9196) | Sarah Standing

Mrs Godbold said: “I have a letter from the Home Office stating that work begins on site at 8am daily and not before. However, this is not the reality.

“We, the neighbours, are woken at 6.15am every week by workers arriving and parking on residential bays. The site is at full operation at 7am, with significant noise levels.

“Such a disturbance is clearly unnecessary and unreasonable.

“While we recognise that the current works do not form part of this application, the precedent is clear, and the current situation should be considered for the conditions of this application.”

Mrs Godbold also expressed her disagreement with the officers’ report, which suggested that removing the fence would not affect the community.

“I would argue that the process of dismantling 187 5.2-meter-high metal fence panels around the perimeter of the site and then erecting a new 187 5.2-meter-high metal fence panel with a concrete basement does impact those who live a few metres away from the fence line.”

For that reason, she asked the board to introduce a condition to regulate the work hours from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

As previously reported by The News, works are ongoing to refurbish the removal centre to bring it up to standard in the first of two phases for the site in Dolphin Way which closed in 2015. It follows an unexpected announcement in 2022 it was to be revamped and brought back into use.

The first phase will see 130 beds created in the refurbished accommodation, with a second phase to follow creating an additional 600 beds in the future to allow higher levels of enforcement and returns for those who have had their claim for asylum rejected.

Addressing residents’ concerns, the Home Office senior project lead manager of the Haslar IRC Phase 1 construction, Munnier Jussab, said: “Works hours are supposed to be 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

“The Home Office has responded, advising that the hours are between 8am and 5pm.

“I visit the site every Wednesday, and that is the message I have been informed. What I will do, and I am happy to do, is to feed that message again to the contractor that they should start at 8am and finish at 5pm.”

Following the neighbours’ concerns, the committee accepted and agreed to introduce the condition to restrict the hours of work. The regulatory board granted permission to replace the existing perimeter fencing.

A public meeting is expected to take place this month to update residents on the second phase of the proposals

