A major shake-up of councils in Hampshire is yet to be settled – but residents have now started to come up with potential names for new local authorities.

From the enchanting Camelot to the literary charm of Austen and the heritage rich Maritime, the community has come up with creative ideas while responding to a public consultation run by Hampshire County Council.

Under the county council’s plan for local government reorganisation (LGR), four main authorities would be created, three on the Hampshire and Solent mainland and one for the Isle of Wight. Other councils have different ideas and ultimately the Government will decide.

Portsmouth city and Spinnaker Tower | Habibur Rahman

Some 75 per cent of the 3,117 survey responses emphasise that names should capture the unique geography of the new authorities.

In the north and mid areas of Hampshire, residents positioned behind the name ‘North and Mid Hampshire’ as the top choice.

Yet, the suggestion of ‘Heart of Hampshire’ emerged from seven residents, while others shared enthusiasm for ‘Austen’ and ‘Camelot’.

Over in the southeast, the name ‘Solent’ took centre stage, with locals also expressing a taste for ‘South East Hampshire’.

The list surged with creativity, featuring options like ‘Greater Portsmouth,’ ‘Fareham,’ ‘FGHP,’ and ‘Maritime’- each reflecting the distinct identity of the region.

Meanwhile, south west residents proposed names like ‘South West Hampshire’ and ‘West Hampshire.’

Other ideas include ‘Greater Southampton’, ‘Solent and Forest’, ‘Clausentum’, and ‘Three Rivers’.

Leader of Hampshire County Council, Nick Adams-King, said all suggestions are great ideas, but it “might not be Camelot”.

Hampshire County Council's LGR proposal | Hampshire County Council/LDRS

He added: “It is interesting that the name of ‘Heart of Hampshire’.

“It’s not a silly idea because there was a plan about eight years ago to create two unitary councils in Hampshire as part of the devolution work that almost got over the line and was very close to being approved.”

Cllr Adams-King indicated that in that oldplan, Southampton, Portsmouth and the area in between were united together and set to be called Solent City, while the rest of the area was set to be called the ‘Heart of Hampshire’.

He said: “Ultimately, we probably will end up doing something very boring, but that’s not a decision for us, it’s a decision for the people.”