IT blunder accidentally reveals major new details for Hampshire devolution deal

An IT blunder has revealed that government is set to give Hampshire’s new mayoral authority £1.3 billion over the next 30 years.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service can reveal the potential investment for devolution after a Southampton City Council IT error saw the authority publish the figure online on a test website which is normally used to trial material before it goes live.

A draft press release, which was awaiting government sign-off, was made public during website maintenance.

Under the government’s accelerated devolution programme, Hampshire and the Solent Combined County Authority will have funding and powers transferred down from Westminster | Mathew Browne/Pixabay

The document suggests that the region had been, in principle, awarded the Hampshire and the Solent Mayoral Combined County Authority funding worth £44.6million a year for 30 years, totalling £1.3billion as part of a proposed devolution deal.

It’s understood the £44.6m a year funding comes from a letter to council leaders on September 5 from local government minister Jim McMahon outlining the settlement.

In the draft release published online, city council leader Alex Winning said: “This is a game-changing opportunity for Hampshire and the Solent. With this investment, we can unlock new growth, create jobs, and build a brighter future for everyone in our region.

“This funding recognises the immense potential of our communities and puts the power to shape our local future firmly in our own hands.”

Leader of Hampshire County Council, Cllr Nick Adams-King | Hampshire County Council

Hampshire County Council leader Nick Adams-King is quoted as saying: “This investment is a vote of confidence in the power of local leadership and giving communities the power to shape their own future.

“It’s about building prosperity from the ground up, with local voices leading the way.”

It is understood the four upper-tier authorities involved – Southampton, Hampshire, Portsmouth, and the Isle of Wight – are still waiting for confirmation of funding from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Cllr Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council | Sarah Standing

In the draft release, Portsmouth City Council leader Steve Pitt said: “There is huge potential for growth across Hampshire and the Solent and this funding can help turn it into a reality.

“It will allow the infrastructure and environment for new jobs, skills and homes and bring about opportunities that will mean real improvements for our residents and businesses.”

At a Hampshire County Council cabinet meeting on Thursday, October 30, officers told councillors that the settlement remained under embargo and there was no indication of when it would be made public.

Council leader Nick Adams-King said: “We can’t talk because of the embargo from the government about exactly what the package looks like, but this will bring hundreds of millions of pounds of investment in the infrastructure of Hampshire and the Solent to our area.”

The government’s so-called “devolution revolution” aims to hand more decision-making powers from Westminster to local authorities through a series of new mayoral combined authorities.

Under the plans, the Hampshire and the Solent Strategic Authority would be created, led by a directly elected mayor from May 2026.

The new body would oversee regional transport, housing, skills and economic development – taking on powers previously held by Whitehall departments.

Southampton City Council confirmed the information should not have been published and has now been taken offline.