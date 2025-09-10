Serving council leader Martin Tod has been selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for the inaugural Hampshire and the Solent mayor election.

Mr Tod, who is the leader of Winchester City Council, will be on the ballot paper when residents go to the polls in May 2026.

He was chosen by party members in a contest against New Forest District Council representative Jack Davies and former Portsmouth councillor Ben Dowling.

Mr Tod said: “Next year, voters across Hampshire, Portsmouth, Southampton and the Isle of Wight will, for the first time, choose a directly elected mayor.

“This new role represents a historic shift in power — finally bringing decision —making on housing, transport, jobs and climate action closer to the people who live here.

“We need a mayor who doesn’t just talk about change but has a track record of delivering it.

Martin Tod | Contributed

“As leader of Winchester City Council, I’ve worked with colleagues to make Winchester the number one district council in the country for tackling climate change and, at the same time, we’ve been rated Britain’s best city for jobs.

“That shows what’s possible if you balance leadership on the environment with a commitment to economic growth, combining vision, ambition and pragmatism.”

The new elected mayor will oversee key areas including skills, transport and strategic planning.

The role will follow the creation of a new mayoral combined county authority as part of the government’s devolution priority programme which will see funding and powers transferred down from Westminster.

During his career, Mr Tod has had leadership roles in international and UK manufacturing sectors, telecoms and charities.

On the impact the mayor can have, he said: “Economically, environmentally and culturally we are one of the most important areas in the country – but not enough people know it.

“With positive, serious and collaborative leadership, our potential to become even more attractive for business, residents and visitors is huge.”

Last month, Hampshire and Isle of Wight police and crime commissioner Donna Jones was named the Conservative mayoralty candidate.