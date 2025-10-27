The search is on for the senior officers who will play a key role in the creation of a new regional authority.

Six-figure salaries are being offered for the chief executive officer, chief finance officer and monitoring officer posts at Hampshire and the Solent Combined County Authority.

Under the government’s accelerated devolution programme, the new organisation will have funding and powers transferred down from Westminster.

As with councils, the combined county authority has three statutory officer roles which need to be filled.

All three jobs are being offered on an initial 12-month basis in the form of fixed term contracts or secondments.

The salaries listed are up to £180,000 for the chief executive officer, up to £150,000 for the chief finance officer and up to £100,000 for the monitoring officer.

Earlier this year, Southampton City Council’s job advert for a new chief executive was offering a salary range of £172,719 to £204,736, while a listing to fill the top officer job at Hampshire County Council had an indicated salary of £250,000.

The combined county authority job advert says the roles will operate on a hybrid work pattern, with approximately three days per week in an office location and two days per week at home.

It adds that flexibility to attend meetings held onsite is important.

The advert says: “As statutory officers, you will be at the heart of establishing a forward-looking, accountable, and effective combined county authority.

“These roles are vital in delivering collaborative partnership working across local government, businesses, and communities, influencing an organisational culture rooted in proactivity, collaboration and public service.”

The recruitment process will include technical interviews, which will be completed by Friday, November 14, before in person panel interviews are currently due to take place on Wednesday, December 3.

The closing date for applications is Monday, November 3.

Elections for the first regional mayor will take place in May.

This individual will be the directly elected leader for the region with a focus on the devolved responsibilities, likely to include transport, housing growth, skills and employment.