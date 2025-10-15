Decision due on albert road shop and flats scheme

Albert road shop and flats scheme CGI

A proposal to convert a former stationery shop in Southsea into six flats with a ground-floor commercial unit will be decided by Portsmouth City Council next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme, for 63–65 Albert Road, has been submitted by NM Investments through PLC Architects. It would add two extra storeys to the existing two-storey building and include a bin and cycle store at the rear.

The site, on the corner of Albert Road and Chelsea Road, sits next to the Campbell Road Conservation Area and close to the locally listed terrace at 1–13 Chelsea Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twelve objections have been made, raising concerns about parking, loss of light, privacy and the scale of the new floors. Others said the design would be “out of character” with the nearby conservation area and complained of potential disruption from construction work.

Council planning officers have recommended the scheme for approval, saying the site is in a sustainable location with “good public transport links available nearby”.

They said the extension would cause a “moderate” visual impact on the setting of the conservation area but that this harm was “less than substantial” and outweighed by the public benefit of new homes.

The report notes that Portsmouth cannot currently demonstrate a five-year housing land supply and has “the single lowest delivery figure for a Local Authority in the country”, delivering only 26 per cent of its housing target between 2020 and 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highways officers raised no objection, noting the development’s “accessible location adjacent to a commercial centre”. Environmental health officers asked for noise controls between the shop and flats, and the contaminated land team requested an asbestos survey.

If approved, four two-bedroom and two one-bedroom flats would be created above a retained commercial space.

Planning officers said: “The proposal represents sustainable development and complies with the development plan as a whole.”

Residents can view the application using the planning reference 25/00724/FUL.