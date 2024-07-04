Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The decision on the proposed Bransbury Park leisure centre has been postponed to September to address concerns raised by Sport England.

Portsmouth City Council’s plans for a new leisure centre, swimming pool, and GP surgery were initially scheduled for a decision on July 10. However, amendments to the planning application have caused a delay.

Bransbury Community Leisure Centre proposals

A council spokesperson said: “We are currently in discussions with the local planning authority, regarding some amendments to the planning application for the new sports facilities and GP surgery in Bransbury Park.

“This includes the new arrangement of the playing field to address Sport England’s concerns, along with providing clarifications on different aspects of the application.

“To allow the amendments to be submitted to the local planning authority, and for a 21-day re-consultation period with the public, it is likely that the application will now be heard at September’s planning committee meeting.

“Existing comments on the planning application will still be taken into account, and residents will be notified when the amended plans are available to view.”

The planning committee is scheduled for September 11.

Sport England raised concerns over the previous version of the project which, if approved, would have seen the loss of five outdoor tennis/netball courts. They objected to this, stating it would impact residents who use the pitches on a casual basis.

Shortly after their objection, the council stated they “agreed a way ahead that will address their concerns” and that the play area will be re-designed to remove “any impact on the football pitches”.

If approved, a new leisure centre would replace the now-closed pool in Eastney and the outdated facilities at Wimbledon Park. However, many residents are urging the cancellation of the Bransbury Park project.

More than 2,000 people have signed a petition supporting the renovation of both existing sites. They are appalled that this option seems to have been dismissed, arguing that it would be much cheaper and a better solution for Portsmouth.

As previously reported by The News, campaigners have been working to promote this option - with the Bransbury Park plans scrapped. Vocal support for this and maintenance work on the city council’s planning portal - where residents can view planning applications and make representations - also led Portsmouth City Council to taking steps to lengthen the time in which representations can be submitted for this application.