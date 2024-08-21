Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Demolition work is set to being next month of a multi-story carpark in Havant with its site set to be redeveloped.

The Havant Borough Council carpark in Bulbeck Road will close to the public at 9pm on September 6 before contractors Hughes & Salvidge begin demolition work on Monday, September 9.

The multistorey car park in Havant town centre is set to be demolished | Savills

As previously reported by The News, the demolition forms part of the council’s plans to regenerate the town centre with the site having been marketed and offers are currently being considered. It is expected the outcome – which will be shared with the public – will be finalised shortly.

A statement from the council said: “Unlocking a prime site within convenient reach of local shops, easy road and rail connections and Havant Park, the demolition forms part of Havant Borough Council’s ambitious regeneration plans for the heart of Havant town centre.

“Every effort will be made to minimise disturbance during the project, which is expected to be completed in the winter of 2024. As highly skilled contractors, Hughes & Salvidge will use a wide range of techniques to mitigate against noise and dust pollution where possible whilst employing practices of entry, exit and disposal to best negate the impact on those in the immediate vicinity.”

Work will be carried out on weekdays between 8am and 5pm and on occasional Saturdays, with all concrete and brick rubble set to be recycled for future use as aggregate.

It is one of two multi-storey carparks in the town centre

Councillor Gillian Harris MBE - Cabinet Lead for Regeneration & Communities - said “I’m excited to see real action underway to make best use of this central town centre site. The decisions we are committing to now will shape the future of Havant town centre for generations to come.

“Planning permission is in place and – with interested parties eager to develop the site to meet our recognised and future needs – I look forward to seeing the site work to the best benefit of residents and businesses alike. My thanks to everyone in advance for their patience and understanding during the demolition process.” A public meeting will be held at St Faith’s Church in West Street Havant 7pm on Thursday, August 29, providing an opportunity for local residents to hear from - and ask questions of - council officers and the contractor about the demolition. For those not able to make the meeting they can contact the council prior to the meeting by emailing [email protected] with questions they wish to raise.

Shoppers can use the nearby carpark at the Meridian Centre. For more information on the project, visit www.havant.gov.uk/regeneration.