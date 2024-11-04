An empty city centre amusement arcade is set to be transformed into a vibrant community venue for young people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Playland in Commercial Road is to be transformed into a ‘safe, creative space’ as part of an initiative to bring about a development in skills career pathways in the creative industries.

The initiative, led by Portsmouth Creates in partnership with national youth arts charity Artswork, will see Portsmouth Creates relocate to the space with a mission to build and manage a new creative talent and help them reach their full potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"According to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), the creative sector employs over 2 million people, representing six per cent of the UK workforce,” said Gemma Nichols, CEO of Portsmouth Creates.

“Our vision is to help shape Portsmouth’s creative future by providing spaces where young people can collaborate with established creatives, share ideas, and build essential skills for their careers.”

Outside of Playland [left to right]: Dylan James-Yeomans, Annabel Cook, Councillor Steve Pitt, Gemma Nichols, and Jasmine Mundy | Portsmouth Creates

In further support of the project, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner has pledged £25,000 to fund activities at Playland, aiming to reduce anti-social behaviour by fostering positive engagement and a sense of pride and ownership among young people.

Gemma added: “By addressing key social challenges, we aim to create sustainable opportunities and career pathways for Portsmouth’s young people, empowering them to build a brighter future through creativity."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annabel Cook, Deputy Chief Executive at Artswork, said: "This new creative hub represents a real opportunity for young people in Portsmouth to take the lead in shaping their future. The space, which is currently a blank canvas, will be developed and run by young people for young people. It will be exciting to see what their ideas are and what activities they decide are relevant for them and their peers.”

Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, highlighted the significance of this initiative for the city, adding: "The Playland project is a fantastic example of how creative thinking and partnerships can come together to support Portsmouth’s future.

“By giving our young people a space to thrive and develop, we’re ensuring that the city’s cultural and creative industries continue to grow and flourish. This initiative also helps address one of our key priorities – tackling generational unemployment by creating sustainable career pathways for our young people."

Portsmouth Creates said more information about the youth-led creative hub and the transformation of Playland will be available soon.

To learn more about the work of Portsmouth Creates and Artswork, visitwww.portsmouthcreates.co.ukandwww.artswork.org.ukor follow them on social media at @portsmouthcreates and @artswork.