Early intervention at heart of Portsmouth’s SEND reforms

School children in a classroom. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Councillors have welcomed long-awaited changes to SEND provision in the city, highlighting early intervention and a planned inclusion centre as key steps to give children “the best start to their education”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a recent Cabinet decision meeting, councillors noted significant changes to the funding model for Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) support for early years pupils requiring additional help.

The changes come in response to growing pressure on early years settings in Portsmouth, where rising numbers of children with complex needs and the closure of specialist nurseries have left many young children without suitable placements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the latest figures, at least 25 children with SEND in the city currently have no early years setting able to accommodate them.

Changes were agreed to the SEND Inclusion Fund for pupils with emerging needs, including the removal of the two-term time restriction. Funding will now continue until the child either starts school, moves to a different setting, or their needs have been met.

An increased hourly rate for providers delivering high needs SEND support was also approved. While the current rate stands at £10.17, the exact new figure has not yet been confirmed.

In addition, plans are underway for the creation of a specialist Early Years Inclusion Centre, which would provide 15 full-time equivalent places for children with identified needs. The council aims to have the centre open by January 2026 “at the very latest”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local campaigner and school governor Lamara Fudge expressed her support for removing the time restriction on early years funding, describing it as a “vital” change that will benefit each child “educationally and emotionally”.

She added: “It allows children to get the help they need when it makes the most difference rather than wait until they’ve already begun to fall behind.”

Councillor Tom Coles welcomed the focus on early intervention and said he is looking forward to the national SEND reforms expected this autumn.

Councillor Russell Simpson added: “It’s been a long time coming – there hasn’t been enough support for very young children coming through infant and primary school to make sure they have the best start to their education.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Hannah Brent noted that a second hub may be necessary if demand for SEND support continues to grow. In response, a council officer stated that they will need at least a year to assess whether an additional facility will be required.