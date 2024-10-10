Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first part of plans to improve the community centre area in Fareham Park has been approved by councillors despite a £2.15million shortfall.

The Fareham Borough Council executive meeting on October 7 heard that the £4.6 million project is only partly funded with £2.45 million from grants. It has been divided into three phases to manage the funding on the project, executive member for leisure and community, Councillor Connie Hockley said.

As previously reported by The News, Phase one of the masterplan for the recreational facilities needs to be completed by March 2025 otherwise government funding will be lost.

An artist’s impression of plans for Fareham Park site | FBC

Opposition leader Councillor Paul Whittle (Lib Dem, Portchester Wicor) wanted reassurances about finances and questioned if the project should wait until all the money had been found.

Cllr Hockley said an artist’s impression showed a “beautiful play area and running track” but admitted there were financial challenges. She said half the money was there and needed to be spent before any escalation in costs.

Cllr Hockley: “We need to get the play area up and running for the kids and get the pitches organised so that football and all the rest of it can be played up there. It will be a while off before the community centre gets moved and the pétanque court is installed.”

The £700,000 community grant for the recreational area needs to be spent by March 2025 and work will now start the week of October 21, said members.

The executive members agreed that the wellness and inclusive play and recreational area will give great benefit to the residents of Fareham Park. Plans included a wheelchair-accessible main slide and play area, a namaka carousel, hammocks, sensory play areas and a walking trail.

Members also approved the next step to apply for outline planning permission for the community centre which is anticipated for November.

Fareham Park ward Councillor Fred Birkett (Con) said the scheme was a great talking point in the ward. “It is seen as a positive action by users of the play park, potential new users of the community centre and the future petanque team,” he said.

Councillor Joanne Burton (Con, Sarisbury and Whiteley) said it had been the best response ever from residents to a consultation. She said it was important that the project was delivered. “To do nothing would be so short-sighted. Costs might only increase if the project was paused,” she said.

Councillor Malcolm Daniells (Con, Locks Heath) said the picture was impressive, showing facilities for different disabilities and for different ages as well. “There is a basketball court, table tennis table – it shows we are listening to what people want in the area,” he said.