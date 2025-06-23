Final days for Love Portsmouth pop-up as it wraps up at Gunwharf Quays

Residents are invited to say farewell to the much-loved Love Portsmouth pop-up shop as it celebrates its final weekend of trading after a successful six-month run at Gunwharf Quays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative - a collaboration between Portsmouth City Council, Love Southsea, and Landsec - has provided a valuable platform for over 30 local businesses to showcase their products in a premium retail setting.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council and responsible for economic development, said: “The Love Portsmouth pop-up has been a fantastic showcase of our city’s entrepreneurial spirit. It’s not only helped small businesses grow but also brought a new energy to our local economy. We’re proud of what’s been achieved and are exploring how we can build on this success to support even more local talent.”

The Love Portsmouth pop-up shop will now be open until the end of June at Gunwharf Quays. | Portsmouth City Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, added: “The Love Portsmouth pop-up has been an incredible success over the last six months. The initiative has not only provided a brilliant platform for over 30 local businesses to flourish in a premium retail environment but has also brought a unique energy and diverse offering to our guests. We're proud to have supported such a valuable project that showcases the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit of Portsmouth.”

The shop featured a curated selection of high-quality products by Portsmouth-based makers and artists. Highlights included natural skincare from Goly Natural, handcrafted jewellery by Wild Jewellery, speciality teas from Tea Mountain, luxury candles by Salt and Blossom, sustainable fashion from SpottandHerbert, children's clothing by Little Loves Apparel, and official Portsmouth Pride 2025 merchandise. Local artists also had the opportunity to exhibit their work.

Lulu Whitmore, Director of Love Southsea, said the shop "has been a joy to deliver" and the response from the public and the businesses involved was "fantastic".

The Love Portsmouth pop-up was funded through the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and will officially close its doors at 6pm on Monday, 30 June. A celebratory wrap party will be held on Thursday, 27 June from 4–6pm to mark the end of the project and toast its success.