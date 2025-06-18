Work on the next phase of Gunwharf Quays redevelopment has begun.

Ground has been broken on the transformation of Marlborough Square with improved landscaping , additional seating and larger washrooms set to be introduced. The work will complete in Spring 2026 with a new larger retails space also being introduced and utilised by existing Gunwharf stores M&S, Crew Clothing, and the Cornish Bakery.

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, commented: “We’re excited to begin this next phase of our investment at Gunwharf Quays. The Marlborough Square enhancement works will build on the success of recent works and support the centre’s continued strong performance.

“From enhancing the aesthetics to improving amenities, everything has been designed with our guests and brand partners in mind as we create a more attractive, enjoyable and sustainable destination for years to come.”

A depiction of Marlborough Square once the works have completed. | Gunwharf Quays

The work on Marlborough Square is one of a number of phases planned to modernise and Gunwharf Quays’ offering. Recently work on The Avenues completed and plans have been approved to revitalise the Central Square including erecting a giant screen which will show live events such as Wimbledon and Sail Portsmouth.

The Central Square phase is also expected to begin this summer.

Gunwharf is coming off a strong 2024 where it recorded its highest ever annual sales, welcomed a record number of visitors, and achieved its best ever trading week during the Black Friday period.

It has been confirmed that during the move to the larger unit, M&S is expected to remain open the period of works.