Rail passengers have been thanked for their patience after week long closures on the city’s rail came to an end allowing for crucial works to be carried out.

Trains are now running again through the Portsmouth area after the closure to upgrade the railway, with Network Rail engineers working around the clock across a number of different worksites.

This included:

At Portcreek Junction, where engineers laid 390m of new track and 450m of electric rail and replaced two sets of points

At Landport Viaduct, which supports the trains at Portsmouth & Southsea station, the wheel timbers (long blocks that supports track across a bridge) have been replaced with a synthetic alternative which will last 30 years longer than the current wooden versions and will require less maintenance

Between Fareham and Portchester, a number of dead, diseased and dangerous trees have been cut back to reduce the amount of leaves falling onto the railway

At Bedhampton, new track has been laid at the level crossing, which has also been given a fresh lick of paint

The ongoing refurbishment on the Fratton Railway Station footbridge leading to Goldsmith Avenue which is due to reopen in April

Network Rail said these upgrades will help reduce the need for temporary speed restrictions and boost the reliability of the railway in this area, making for smoother, quieter, more comfortable and reliable journeys for passengers in the future.

Mark Goodall, Network Rail’s Wessex route director, added: “I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we carried out these vital upgrades to the railway in the Portsmouth area.

“We recognise there is never a good time to close the railway and we chose to undertake these upgrades during the half term week as we know there were fewer passengers travelling thereby reducing the impact of this work.

“This work is part of a wider programme to improve the railway connecting Portsmouth with the rest of the country and further improvement works will be carried out later this year.”

However the works are not entirely complete and there will be more disruption this weekend with buses replacing trains between Portsmouth Harbour and both Havant and Fareham.

A South Western Railway spokesperson added: “We’d like to thank our customers for their continued patience during these vital engineering works. There is a further closure this weekend, Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 March, between Fareham, Havant and Portsmouth, and so we’re encouraging customers to once again check before travelling.”