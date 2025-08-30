Passengers will be able to use buses in Portsmouth for free every weekend in September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular scheme has returned, allowing people to use public transport at no charge. Cllr Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport at Portsmouth City Council, was pleased to see the initiative make a come back following the success from last year.

He said: “Following the success of previous years, I'm delighted we are once again offering free bus journeys for everyone in Portsmouth on every weekend in September. Bus travel is convenient, affordable, and helps to reduce congestion and improve journey times for everyone using the roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers can catch the bus for free in Portsmouth every weekend throughout September. | Mike Cooter (110324)

“We've seen a 17 per cent rise in the number of bus users over the last year and want more people in Portsmouth to choose the bus. Whether you’re a regular passenger or you haven't taken the bus before, this is the perfect opportunity to use the bus and see how easy and accessible it can be."

When can you use the bus for free in Portsmouth? What routes are part of the scheme?

People can travel on First and Stagecoach buses for free on every Saturday and Sunday in September. These dates include September 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, and 28.

This applies to all bus services when journeys start within the Portsmouth boundary and does not include return journeys from outside of Portsmouth. The council and firms has been pushing for more people to use buses by offering various schemes.

Veterans were provided free travel in June for Armed Forces Day. The initiative was put forward as part of the Portsmouth Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP). This has allowed for the Pompey bus ticket range to be introduced, new routes, more frequent services at earlier and later times, and 24/7 travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Various events are taking place in September which public transport users can visit, including the LOOKUP Street Art Festival. Simon Goff, managing director at First Bus Solent, was pleased to partner with the council once again.

“This initiative is always a great opportunity for people to try the bus, whether for shopping, leisure, or attending fantastic local events like the LOOKUP Street Art Festival,” he added. “We hope it encourages more residents to discover how convenient and affordable bus travel is.”

Marc Reddy, managing director at Stagecoach South, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for people to give the bus a try – whether it’s for shopping, meeting friends, or enjoying one of the city’s many events. Buses are a convenient, sustainable, and inclusive way to travel, and we hope that initiatives like this will encourage even more people to choose the bus long term. We’re committed to making local bus travel easier and more attractive and we look forward to welcoming new and existing customers on board.”