Gosport wins prestigious award and helps its local community by taking home a £20,000 prize
Gosport was crowned the winner in the “Future Skills” category of the Let's Celebrate Towns Awards. Representatives were given a £20,000 prize following a ceremony in the House of Lords on July 16.
Gosport Borough Council leader, Councillor Peter Chegwyn, said: “We're proud to receive this recognition for our work in Gosport to equip people with digital skills they need for the future. This award celebrates the collaborative spirit of our community, and the power of local innovation in bridging the digital divide.”
The prize money will be used to support local community initiatives and ways to improve the town. Its winning submission, named the Digital Peninsula initiative, focuses on encouraging residents and businesses to engage with new technologies, and make them more digital literate. Over 260 residents and 65 businesses were trained and taught how to use new technology.
Gosport Borough Council highlights the initiatives’ key achievements, which include delivering four Community Digital Hubs. The local authority is proud of 34 businesses and community groups who made their own new websites after being supported. Creative digital projects engaged over 1,100 young people, and the Solent to Space project got students, teachers and parents, involved with space-themed activities and teacher training - focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) subjects.
It’s hoped the project will prepare Gosport residents for working in digitally focused jobs in the future, and improve their online skills. The award partners itself with the British Retail Consortium, celebrating towns that are working hard on innovative initiatives that help the community and its economy. Out of 50 shortlisted towns nationwide, Gosport is one of only six winners overall and is sure to be celebrating that.
Mandy Lamb, managing director for UK & Ireland Visa - who sponsored the awards - said: “We believe that when our towns thrive, the UK as a whole flourishes. Many people live and work in these vibrant communities, making it essential to invest in their growth and development. We are proud to highlight the resilience and innovation that define these towns, reinforcing our support for nurturing prosperity and economic opportunity across the UK.”
