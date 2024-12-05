Grave concerns have been expressed that Clarence Pier could flood because it will not be protected by new sea defences in Southsea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as Clarence Pier is excluded from the Southsea Coastal Defence scheme, leaving it vulnerable to flooding and the potential risk of becoming “derelict”. During a Portsmouth City Council planning meeting, Jimmy Norman, director and shareholder of Clarence Pier, voiced his fears about the future of the pier, its funfair, and the surrounding businesses.

Mr Norman, whose family has operated the pier for the past 80 years, criticised the current defence plans, stating they fail to protect the pier and nearby businesses as the proposed barriers are positioned inland rather than seaward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He warned that the plans would effectively “enclose us” and that rising sea levels could lead to the flooding of remaining businesses.

Fears for the future of Clarence Pier

Mr Norman revealed that he has attended numerous meetings and spent over £100,000 on “various professional fee earners” to represent their objections, yet the council continues to “ignore our key objections”.

Expressing frustration, he said he feels “totally bemused” as to why the council would “boast” about the sea defence works saving hundreds of businesses while excluding Clarence Pier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his closing remarks, Mr Norman accused the council of a “dismissive nature” towards his objections, making him feel “discriminated against”. He further warned that if the plans proceed, “Portsmouth City Council may have another derelict site and a claim for compensation on their hands”.

The proposed defence works for Clarence Pier, referred to as sub-frontage two, include a combination of earth bunds, concrete walls, and flood gates, along with raising a section of Pier Road.

During the meeting, a spokesperson for Coastal Partners, the organisation managing the project on behalf of the council, stated that Clarence Pier is a “difficult” structure to protect due to its position extending into the sea.

A work in progress as new sea defences are created | Marcin Jedrysiak

“We have aimed to include as much of the affected area as we can,” they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they noted that the defence works are reliant on grant funding through the Environment Agency, which prioritises protecting homes over private businesses.

“Because of where they’re situated and their projection into the harbour, it isn’t cost-effective for us. We don’t receive additional funding for that,” the spokesperson explained.

Responding to a question from Councillor Judith Smyth, Coastal Partners acknowledged that predicting exactly when the pier will face severe flood risks is challenging.

However, the organisation confirmed that the risk will increase over time, and in the event of a one-in-200-year weather event, the pier would likely be flooded.