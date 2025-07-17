Hampshire and the Solent region have received confirmation from the government that devolution is going ahead, with a mayoral election taking place next year.

The region is now set to gain its own powers over transport, housing, education, healthcare, and local economic development.

Devolution plans involve transferring powers from Westminster to Hampshire and the Solent region, alongside additional funding and investment.

In February, Hampshire and the Solent, along with Sussex and Brighton, Cumbria, Cheshire, Warrington, Norfolk and Suffolk, and Greater Essex, joined the Devolution Priority Programme (DPP).

This fast-track programme was the government’s tool to expedite devolution in the country and establish strategic authorities that cover around 1.5 million people, led by elected mayors with devolved powers to drive economic growth, investment, and oversee planning and transport.

On Thursday, July 17, the Minister for Local Government and English Devolution, Jim McMahon OBE MP, confirmed that the six authorities’ deals can move forward for the creation of a mayoral authority. Hampshire and the Solent will hold a mayoral election next May.

Mr McMahon said: “We are taking the next step in our devolution revolution, shifting power out of Whitehall and into our communities as part of our Plan for Change.

“The six devolution priority areas are leading the way towards a new era of devolved power in England and a stronger relationship between central and local government. We stand ready to work with local leaders in realising their areas’ incredible potential.”

The breaking news was announced at the Hampshire County Council full council by the leader, Cllr Nick Adams-King, who said: “We’ve got devolution.”

He said: “This is a landmark moment for Hampshire and the wider region, with devolution offering a real opportunity to bring decision-making closer to the people and places it affects most. For our area, this is about unlocking new investment, driving economic growth, and delivering long-term benefits for our communities – giving residents a strong voice in shaping the future of our towns and neighbourhoods. We look forward to working closely with local partners, businesses, and community leaders to turn this opportunity into meaningful change on the ground.”

Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, added: “Devolution has the potential to benefit Portsmouth residents and businesses and the wider area and deliver extra regional powers and investment in jobs, infrastructure and services.

“This announcement shows the Government recognises we’re ready to take on more responsibility for the things that matter to people living here. It’s important we now secure the powers that will have the impact we need for our area, so we will continue to work with partners to create a new strategic authority that delivers the best outcomes for residents.”

Devolution is separate to the Government’s plan for Local Government Reorganisation, which it’s progressing at the same time and would see existing councils replaced by new larger, single councils which cover populations averaging around 500,000 people.

Read more about both Devolution and Local Government Reorganisation and what they mean for Portsmouth on our website .