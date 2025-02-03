Hampshire County Council’s request to increase council tax by 15 per cent has not been approved by the government.

The government has published its final statement for local councils in which they confirmed which exceptional financial support (EFS) requests they were accepting. Several councils, including Hampshire, wanted to increase council tax beyond the usual 5 per cent limit. However, the government only approved the support for six local authorities – and Hampshire County Council was not one of them.

In December, Hampshire County Council made the request due to the council’s “impossible” financial position, facing a budget deficit of £182m in 2025/26, rising to £266m by 2026/27.

If the government agreed to the EFS request and allowed a 15 per cent increase in 2025/26 and a further 10 per cent in 2026/27, no draws from balances would have been required over the next two years.

It would have generated £83.5m of additional recurring income in 2025/26 and reduced the recurring budget to £53.6m in 2026/27, affecting households in areas such as Fareham, Gosport and Havant.

The leader of the county council, Nick Adams-King, said that he was “mystified” by the decision and it “doesn’t make sense.”

Cllr Adams-King said: “The government had asked us to tell them what support we needed, which we calculated as a 15 per cent council tax increase and now it has said no.”

He said that the council’s financial position “continues to deteriorate” mainly due to the added costs the government “is putting on us” and the “lack of funding” for “well-run councils like ourselves” as “local government money goes to Labour councils in the midlands and the north.”

The county council leader said the decision may mean further cuts to services since they need further savings. The administration will continue to use its reserves despite not being in a “sustainable position”.

“Reserves can only be spent once, and really, it is like taking out a mortgage to buy the groceries. It cannot last.

“The position we have been put in by the government is intolerable. We face huge cost increases not of our making and it tells us we cannot raise council tax above 4.99 per cent. It is not interested in our preferred option of reform so we can use our funds more flexibly, ask those who can afford to do so to contribute to our costs and raise money by charging for some services and, in a final blow, it is taking funding away to other parts of the country. The situation is a mess.”

Since the request has been rejected, the council will now propose increasing council tax by 4.99 per cent. This would mean that the 2025/26 budget will be balanced through a draw from balances of £68.2m.

On Monday, the government said that requests for councils requiring EFS were evaluated on a “case-by-case basis”. It added: “All six of the councils have been clear they will not be able to set a balanced budget without government support.”

Councils that provide social care, like Hampshire, can only usually increase council tax by 5 per cent. Anything more than this either needs government approval or a referendum must be held.

“The government has not agreed to all requests and has not agreed to any request in its entirety to reduce the impact on taxpayers. In the areas where we have made the difficult decision to allow limited council tax rises, we expect that no taxpayer will see their bills reach higher than the average compared to similar authorities. ”

In a statement, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said that the decisions had not been taken “lightly”, and while recognising the importance of “limited increases in helping to prevent these councils falling further into financial distress”, the government has been “clear” that “this must be balanced with the interests of taxpayers”.

She said: “We have agreed to a limited number of requests and, in all cases, have not agreed to the full amount requested. Where we have agreed, it is only for councils with amongst the lowest levels of council tax, and where we expect, even after these increases, residents will still be paying less than the average compared with similar councils. At a national level, even with these increases, the overall increase in council tax is not expected to exceed last year’s.”

For the 2025 to 2026 Settlement, bespoke additional council tax referendum principles will apply for Windsor and Maidenhead Borough Council (+4%), Birmingham City Council (+2.5%), Bradford Council (+5%), Newham Council (+4%), Somerset Council (+2.5%) and Trafford Council (+2.5%).

Hampshire has the second lowest council tax level of all counties nationally, having previously frozen it for five years between 2011/12 and 2015/16.

Cabinet will debate the council position on Tuesday, February 4.