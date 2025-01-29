Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Schools in Havant, Gosport and Winchester are part of a £11m recladding and reroofing programme to improve thermal insulation and reduce safety risks.

Windows, doors and cladding panels will be replaced to increase insulation at a total of nine Hampshire schools. Any asbestos will also be removed.

Hampshire County Council has given the green light (January 29) to nine recladding and reroofing programs at Hamble, Havant, Gosport, Fleet, Alton, Bursledon, Kingsclere, and Winchester.

Warblington School, Havant, is part of a major recladding and reroofing programme | Google

Hamble School in Hamble, Warblington School in Havant and The Butts Primary School in Alton will be part of the recording programme.

Since these schools were built in the 1970s, buildings have very poor thermal performance, being cold in the winter and suffering from overheating in the summer.

The works for each building will see windows and doors replaced, the replacement of cladding panels and increasing insulation. The flat roofs will be upgraded with insulation to improve the thermal performance.

Where existing solar panels are installed on these buildings, they will be removed and reinstalled as the panels have an expected remaining lifespan of more than 15 years.

Furthermore, Bursledon Junior School, Fleet Infant School, Gomer Infant School, Kings School, Kingsclere Primary School, and Wootey Infant School will be part of the county council’s reroofing and thermal improvement proposal.

According to the council, the work is necessary as the roofs are at the end of their life.

The works will see the roofs re-covered with high-performance felt or a self-finished metal panel system with additional insulation, new or improved ventilation, particularly in school halls and school meals kitchens, and solar panels replaced.

Work is planned to start on-site in the summer of 2025.

Councillor Malcolm Wallace said: “These projects look like a no-brainer. It’s exciting to see improvements being made to our schools, not only thermal efficiency but also the potential addition of more solar panels, so it’s great to see.”

Executive member for universal services Kristy North welcomed the programmes and said the improvements will benefit not only current students but future generations as well.

Allocation by schools:

The Butts Primary School, Alton – £1,4m

Warblington School, Havant – £3,0m

Hamble School, Hamble – £3,0m

Bursledon Junior school, Bursledon £550,000

Fleet Infant School, Fleet – £750,000

Gomer Infant School, Gosport – £550,000

Kings School, Winchester – £750,000

Kingsclere Primary School, Kingsclere – £550,000

Wootey Infant School, Alton – £550,000