Following a suspenseful full recount, Alan Mak has managed to keep hold of his seat - but by less than 100 votes.

His opposition, Stefanie Harvey, candidate for Labour, received 12,894 votes.

In his speech he said: “It is a great honour to be elected to Parliament for the fourth time. I want to thank the residents of the Havant constituency for their continued support.

“I will continue to work hard for the Havant constituency, getting things done, campaigning on the things that matter and being an effective voice.”

Labour candidate, Stefanie Harvey, clearly gained a lot of traction through her campaigning work over the past few weeks as she managed to secure a significant amount of support from the residents of Havant. This is the first time Stefanie has run for member of parliament and she has clearly started closing the gap between the two parties.

She said: “I just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone who has been involved here.

“To come within less than 100 votes is phenomenal and for every single person, the volunteers, everyone that has donated to my Crowdfunder, I cannot thank you enough.”