Havant General Election Results: Narrow escape as Alan Mak clings to his Conservative seat
Alan Mak has held his Conservative seat for the Havant constituency since 2015 - and he has managed to cling onto it with 12,986 votes. This outcome is a close shave for the Conservative candidate and it demonstrates a notable decrease since his 2019 win.
His opposition, Stefanie Harvey, candidate for Labour, received 12,894 votes.
In his speech he said: “It is a great honour to be elected to Parliament for the fourth time. I want to thank the residents of the Havant constituency for their continued support.
“I will continue to work hard for the Havant constituency, getting things done, campaigning on the things that matter and being an effective voice.”
Labour candidate, Stefanie Harvey, clearly gained a lot of traction through her campaigning work over the past few weeks as she managed to secure a significant amount of support from the residents of Havant. This is the first time Stefanie has run for member of parliament and she has clearly started closing the gap between the two parties.
She said: “I just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone who has been involved here.
“To come within less than 100 votes is phenomenal and for every single person, the volunteers, everyone that has donated to my Crowdfunder, I cannot thank you enough.”
The Reform party came third with 9,959 votes, the Liberal Democrats secured 3,275, the Green Party received 2,861 votes and the Workers Party of Britain received 2011 votes.
