Chichester has been Conservative for 100 years - until now, following a shocking Liberal Democrat win.

Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan, has officially lost her seat to Jess Brown-Fuller, the Liberal Democrat candidate at the Chichester elections. This is huge news as the constituency has been Conservative since 1924 but Gillian only managed to secure 13,368 votes whilst her opposition managed to get 25,514 votes.

In an early claim of victory before 2am on Friday, the Liberal Democrats said her seat of “Chichester is going Lib Dem-orange, as Gillian Keegan becomes the first Cabinet minister of the night to lose her seat”. Just two hours later her loss was confirmed, with a result that saw her trailing the Lib Dems by more than 10,000 votes.