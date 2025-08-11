Clear dialogue is being sought by the council after plans for migrant accommodation in Waterlooville were scrapped.

Controversial plans to convert empty units in London Road to house asylum seekers were dropped on Friday (August 9). The scheme to convert flats above retail units in London Road for 35 asylum seekers - which was widely criticised by politicians and saw hundreds of people take to the streets in protest - reportedly came as a shock to Havant Borough Council.

The head of the local authority has called for clearer discussions with central government in future, should a similar scheme ever be considered again. Councillor Phil Munday, Labour representative for Havant St. Faith`s ward, said: “Dialogues from the outset - to answer questions, allay fears and remove doubt - are critical when considering the emotive subject of asylum accommodation.

Protesters packed into the precinct | Alex Shute

“We have respectfully asked the Home Office for better early engagement in any future proposals so we are in the best possible position to respond to any further consultations whilst keeping our residents duly informed."

Cllr Munday wrote a letter to the Home Office and listed several concerns relating to the “unclear level of support the Waterlooville town centre proposal contained”, Havant Borough Council said. The local authority added that any scheme for asylum housing would needs to include accommodation need to be “of a suitable standard” and “in the right location”, while also being “able to successfully integrate into our existing communities”.

The council also asked for more “open and detailed dialogues about the support packages they intend to roll out with future accommodation proposals”. Plans for Waterlooville town centre were deemed to be part of a wider bid to reduce the number of migrants being temporarily housed in hotels while their asylum applications are considered.

As previously reported, Havant Borough Council said: “The Home Office considered the consultation response from HBC alongside other evidence and has decided not to purchase the property as the accommodation has been deemed unsuitable for asylum dispersal accommodation.”