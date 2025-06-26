Kent Road residents in Southsea have petitioned Portsmouth City Council over what they call a dangerous and disruptive bus route.

The number 18 bus, operated by Stagecoach, was recently extended to Clarence Pier and now passes along Kent Road every 20 minutes in both directions.

Locals argue the road is too narrow for the service, with cars regularly forced to mount the pavement to pass – putting pedestrians at risk.

Ashton Keiditsch, who lives on the road, said: “It’s dangerous and completely unsuitable.”

Kent Road runs between the two sites of Portsmouth High School, used daily by young pupils. Residents warn that the combination of heavy buses and tight space creates a hazard for schoolchildren and families.

Campaigners say a slightly longer route via Victoria Road South, Clarendon Road, and Osborne Road would not only be safer, but could serve more local shops and improve convenience for bus users.

Ashton Keiditsch

A Stagecoach spokesperson defended the current route, saying it had improved connectivity to the seafront and supported the city’s wider transport goals.

“We work in partnership with Portsmouth City Council on the routing of service 18,” they said. “While a small number of Kent Road residents have raised concerns, we’ve also had messages of support from those who welcome better access to public transport.”

“All our drivers are fully qualified and trained to operate safely and professionally,” the spokesperson added, though declined to comment on the actions of other road users.

Councillor Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport, said that in a “crowded” city like Portsmouth, transport “choices” are made to support a greener, healthier future.

He said the extension of the no. 18 bus makes it “even easier” for residents to travel between North Portsmouth and Southsea, and criticised the suggested alternative route that would overload an already busy road, slow the service, and bring “significant” additional costs.

Candlish emphasised that buses are “particularly important” for “the young, the old and the disabled”. He noted this includes school pupils, adding that buses are commonly routed “close to schools for this reason”.

He added that rather than causing problems, buses could actually “help slow the traffic.” Concerns about pavement driving were dismissed as a matter of “impatient, bad driving,” not a consequence of the route.