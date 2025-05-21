Solent from First Bus has introduced four newly converted electric buses into service in Portsmouth, Fareham and Gosport

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘repowered’ diesel vehicles have been fully refurbished to a near-new standard and converted to electric power, delivering more environmentally friendly travel for passengers.

The news comes one year after the electrification of First Bus’ Hoeford depot in Fareham, and the successful introduction of 62 new electric buses to Portsmouth, Fareham and Gosport, in partnership with Portsmouth City Council and Hampshire County Council. The repowered buses will run on routes across Portsmouth, Fareham and Gosport, including the University routes in Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new 'repower' electric bus at the First Bus depot in Hoeford | First Bus

First Bus has said the transformation of these buses represents a significant step in reducing carbon emissions. By repurposing existing diesel vehicles, First Bus is extending their lifespan while avoiding the environmental impact associated with disposing of old ones.

The innovative conversion process, undertaken by UK bus manufacturer Wrightbus, takes out the diesel engine and fully replaces it to make it electric, in a fraction of the time and the cost of manufacturing an electric bus. This process significantly reduces carbon emissions, helping to combat climate change and making it a highly sustainable solution for fleet renewal.

The newly-converted electric buses bring all the benefits of new electric vehicles, including zero tailpipe emissions. They will contribute to improved air quality, reducing harmful pollutants that can negatively impact respiratory health.

A new 'repower' electric bus at the First Bus depot in Hoeford | First Bus

Gary Weaver, First Bus South’s engineering director, said: “We are proud to introduce these four converted electric buses to Portsmouth, Fareham and Gosport. This initiative not only provides a second life for existing vehicles but also delivers a low-carbon, sustainable transport option that benefits both passengers and the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At First Bus, we are committed to leading the way in the transition to greener public transport, and this project is another example of how we are making that happen.”

A new 'repower' electric bus charging at the First Bus depot in Hoeford | First Bus

Cllr Peter Candlish, Portsmouth City Council's cabinet member for transport said: "The success of electric buses in Portsmouth has already shown how quieter, cleaner, and greener travel benefits our city. Cost-effectively re-powering these buses from diesel to electric is a smart way to bring forward another step in our commitment to deliver affordable, sustainable, and zero-emission transport for everyone."

The introduction of these vehicles is part of First Bus’s wider strategy to transition to a fully zero-emission fleet by 2035. Across the business, it is initially introducing 32 repowers across four regions of the UK.

More information on the project can be found here: First Solent’s electric buses power nearly four million journeys since launch | First Bus