Vandals have damaged newly-planted trees in Portsmouth, hampering efforts to increase the city's tree numbers.

Five young trees were damaged in St George's play park, Portsea. It follows similar recent acts of vandalism to small numbers of new trees at Stamshaw Park, Buckingham Green and Great Salterns Recreation Ground.

The culprits have slammed by the city council as carrying out ‘senseless vandalism’ and harming efforts to make the city greener.

Cllr Kimberly Barrett, cabinet member for climate change and greening the city, said: "Because we're a city, our tree numbers are lower than other more rural areas, so our planting work is especially important because trees bring so many benefits. They help to reduce the impact of heavy rainfall, provide important shade in hot weather, are good for improving local air quality, and help with people's wellbeing.

"Each year we get a limited amount of funding for new trees, and it takes considerable effort and resource to plant and care for them. For example, residents have been helping our teams to water young trees during the recent dry spell to help them establish, showing the huge community effort involved.

"So it's extremely sad to see this senseless vandalism taking place by a few people, which undermines the hard work of our teams and our communities."

The council added that thanks to Portsea residents quickly reporting the recent damage, some of the trees were replanted to give them a chance of survival.

Around 2,500 trees were planted by Portsmouth City Council teams and residents over the winter, as part of its wider project to increase tree numbers across the city. The council is calling on residents to report any incidents of damaged trees by calling 023 9283 4092 or emailing [email protected]