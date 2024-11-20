Portsmouth City Council Civic Offices in Guildhall SquarePicture: Allan Hutchings (150076-182)

Definitions for various forms of discrimination have formally been adopted by Portsmouth City Council amid concerns over increasing levels of homophobia and transphobia.

At a full council meeting, Councillor Mary Vallely proposed a notice of motion calling for the adoption of official definitions for homophobia, transphobia, biphobia, and sexism.

Cllr Vallely’s motion, seconded by Councillor Charlotte Gerada, highlighted a 462 per cent rise in sexual orientation hate crimes between 2012 and 2023. Over the same period, government data revealed hate crimes against transgender individuals surged by 1,426 per cent.

In her speech, Cllr Vallely emphasised the importance of language in combating discrimination, stating: “Words matter” and that prejudicial or discriminatory language “carries into generations”.

Sharing her personal experiences with hate crimes, she revealed that receiving death threats is “commonplace,” citing examples such as “I know where you live”.

Council leader Steve Pitt expressed support for the motion but suggested amendments to incorporate terms from the Equality Act and to refer the motion to the governance, audit, and standards committee “as part of a wider review” of the issue.

On the topic of combating homophobia and transphobia, Cllr Lee Hunt remarked: “It will take 40 or 50 years to get this particular issue off everybody’s backs, but we must keep on trying, keep on moving forward so that everybody can live their own life as the person they wish to be.”

Cllr Vallely welcomed the amendment, which also incorporated the United Nations’ Free and Equal definitions of discrimination:

Sexism: The definition of sexism is prejudice, stereotyping or discrimination against people based on their sex or gender.

Homophobia: The definition of homophobia is the dislike, prejudice, discrimination, hatred or violence towards people attracted to their own sex.

Biphobia: The definition of biphobia is the dislike, prejudice, discrimination, hatred or violence towards people attracted to any sex.

Transphobia: The definition of transphobia is the dislike, prejudice, discrimination, denial of identity, hatred or violence towards people who identify as transgender or gender diverse.

Cllr Vallely also noted that the motion currently defines only four terms but expressed her intention to introduce more definitions in the new year.