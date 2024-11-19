Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The countdown to Christmas in Portsmouth is well and truly on with three fabulous light switch on events - as well as other sparkling festivities.

Palmerston Road Christmas Lights Switch On at Southsea on Thursday 23rd November 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

The fun begins on Thursday (November 21) with a Christmas Lights Switch-on Party in Palmerston Road, Southsea, hosted by Greatest Hits Radio presenter Mark Collins taking place from 5pm to 7pm.

Entertaining the crowds will be streetdance champions FLAWLESS, Portsmouth FC manager John Mousinho, and stars from the New Theatre Royal’s Beauty and the Beast.

Christmas light switch on at Cosham returns. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The following day on Friday, November 22 there will be a second party event with the lights being switched on in Cosham High Street with Mark Collins again at the helm alongside Portsmouth FC Women’s team and carollers from the Salvation Army between 5pm and 6.30pm.

The last of the three switch-one events is taking place on Saturday, November 23 in Commercial Road from 4pm to 6pm with Mark Collins welcoming stars from the Kings Theatre’s Dick Whittington including Lorraine Stanley and George Sampson as well as Portsmouth FC’s mascot Nelson.

Father Christmas will join Mark Collins for the Christmas lights switch on events. Photos by Alex Shute

The three events, organised by Portsmouth City Council, are sponsored by HSDC and Toob, and will also be attended by the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Jason Fazackarley and Father Christmas.

As well as the Christmas Switch on events this week, Thursday also sees the launch of the free three-day We Shine Art and Light Festival spectacular with light displays at Hilsea Lido, Victoria Park and at St Mary’s Church from November 21 to 23 from 5pm to 9pm. Friday also sees a lantern parade along Fratton Road from Victory Business Centre to St Mary’s Churchyard to take place, starting at 7pm, as part of the event.

We Shine Portsmouth returns. Picture by Sam Luck

The We Create Market is also taking place from November 22 to 24 at Pitt Street Skate Park in the City Centre from midday to 9pm on the Friday and Saturday and midday to 5pm on the Sunday.

Saturday also marks the official launch of Portsmouth On Ice with a temporary ice rink set up in the Guildhall Square as well as the first day of the Portsmouth Christmas Market in the city centre.

Construction of ice rink in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (161124-23)

Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of the council with responsibility for Economic Development said: " We have a great line-up of festive events throughout Portsmouth to kick off the Christmas season. I encourage all residents to join in the fun and support our local high street businesses."

For the full programme visit rediscoverportsmouth.co.uk/events/christmas-in-portsmouth

For more details about Portsmouth On Ice visit portsmouthiceskating.uk.