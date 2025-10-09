A new cafe, homes and changes to a technology park are among the plans unveiled across Hampshire by developers this week.

A number of planning applications have been submitted to the local councils seeking permission for a number of developments.

Here are the applications received this week from across The News area. To view or comment on the plans see the local planning portal for each council.

Change of use from house in multiple occupation (Class C4), to purposes falling within dwellinghouse (Class C3), or house in multiple occupation (Class C4) 5 St James's Street Portsmouth PO1 3APRef. No: 25/01112/FUL |

Change of use from house in multiple occupation (Class C4), to purposes falling within dwellinghouse (Class C3), or house in multiple occupation (Class C4) 38 Claremont Road Portsmouth PO1 5BNRef. No: 25/01111/FUL |

Construction of single storey rear extension and dormer windows to front and rear roofslopes 2A Tarleton Road Portsmouth PO6 4BDRef. No: 25/01109/HOU |

Construction of single storey rear, side and front extension 20 Penrhyn Avenue Portsmouth PO6 2APRef. No: 25/01108/HOU |

Construction of single storey rear extension 48 Lonsdale Avenue Portsmouth PO6 2PXRef. No: 25/01107/HOU |

Construction of first floor front extension and alterations to roof 58 St Matthews Road Portsmouth PO6 2DLRef. No: 25/01105/HOU |

Change of use from dwellinghouse (Class C3) to purposes falling within dwellinghouse (Class C3) or house in multiple occupation (Class C4) 105 London Avenue Portsmouth PO2 8BWRef. No: 25/01097/FUL |

Change of use from house in multiple occupation (Sui Generis) to mixed use falling within 11 person/6 bedroom holiday let (Sui Generis) and 4 person/2 bedroom house in multiple occupation (Class C4) 24 Merton Road Southsea PO5 2AQRef. No: 25/01091/FUL |

Application for a Lawful Development Certificate for the proposed unrestricted operation hours Mcdonalds Ocean Park Burrfields Road Portsmouth PO3 5DPRef. No: 25/01093/CPL |

Change of use from house in multiple occupation (Class C4) to 8 person/8 bedroom house in multiple occupation (sui generis) 21 Fraser Road Southsea PO5 1EERef. No: 25/01089/FUL |

Change of use from house in multiple occupation (Sui Generis) to mixed use falling within 11 person/6 bedroom holiday let (Sui Generis) and 4 person/2 bedroom house in multiple occupation (Class C4) 24 Merton Road Southsea PO5 2AQRef. No: 25/01091/FUL |

Application for Certificate of Lawful Development for the proposed construction of dormer window to rear (east facing) roofslope and roof lights to front (west facing) roofslope36 Portsdown Road Portsmouth PO6 4QHRef. No: 25/01083/CPL |

Construction of single storey rear extension (following removal of existing) 48 Grant Road Portsmouth PO6 1DXRef. No: 25/01079/HOU |

Construction of single storey rear extension under balcony and carport infill 44 Newlyn Way Portsmouth PO6 4TLRef. No: 25/01077/HOU |

Construction of single storey rear extension to existing rear projection 20 Kirby Road Portsmouth PO2 0PARef. No: 25/01078/HOU |

Application for Certificate of Lawful Development for existing use as house in multiple occupation (Class C4) 34 Liss Road Southsea PO4 8ARRef. No: 25/01032/CPE |

Application for Certificate of Lawful Development for existing use as house in multiple occupation (Class C4) 121 Gladys Avenue Portsmouth PO2 9BDRef. No: 25/00966/CPE|

Construction of 60m2 composite decking to the front garden area and enclose that area with 1.8m boundary fencing to create additional playground area for pre-school children 115 Fratton Road Portsmouth PO1 5AJRef. No: 25/00688/FUL |

Internal alterations including conversion of ground floor into beauty therapy rooms and cold food cafe Royal Naval Club & Royal Albert Yacht Club 17 Pembroke Road Portsmouth PO1 2NSRef. No: 25/00666/LBC |

Construction of raised deck to rear 20 Monckton Road Portsmouth PO3 5DHRef. No: 25/00325/HOU |

APP/25/00605: Belmont Castle Rest Home, 18-20 Portsdown Hill Road, Havant, PO9 3JY Proposal: Variation of Condition 9 of Planning Permission APP/19/00003 to vary the timing of the provision of a Construction Environmental Plan Applicant: C/O Agent Agent: PWP Architects

APP/25/00611: 39 Portsdown Hill Road, Havant, PO9 3JU Proposal: Demolition of existing garage and erection of replacement side, front and rear extension with part basement and part lower ground floor

APP/25/00645 Site Address: Towers Farm, 16 Portsdown Hill Road, Havant, PO9 3JY Proposal: Extension to existing annex including new dormers.

APP/25/00665: Bidbury Lawn, Bidbury Lane, Havant, PO9 3JG Proposal: 1.G5(a) – Lawson cypress – Fell to ground level; 2.G7 – Mixed species – Fell to ground level; and 3.H1 – Beech – Fell to ground level.

APP/25/00713: 39 West Street, Havant, PO9 1LA Proposal: Variation of Condition 4 of Planning Permission APP/18/01234 relating to permitted opening hours to the following - The premises shall only be open to the public for trade or business between the hours of 09.00 and 00:00 daily. No delivery of pizzas shall Application

APP/25/00652: 2 Gladys Avenue, Cowplain, Waterlooville, PO8 8HT Proposal: 1No. Oak Tree - Reduce in height by 3m, reduce crown by 3m on North, South & west sides, reduce east side by 1m, crown raise to a height of 4m - General Maintenance, Reduce shading in the garden, even up the crown of the tree on all sides

APP/25/00682: 124 Greenfield Crescent, Waterlooville, PO8 9EN Proposal: Works to 2No. Oak T1 oak 3 metre crown reduction Current height approx 22 metres Finished height approx 19 metres Current spread approx 12 metres Finished spread approx 9 metres T2 oak 3 metre crown reduction Current height approx 20 metres Finished height approx 17metres Current spread approx 10 metres Finished spread approx 7 metres Trees protected under TPO woodland 0954

APP/25/00704: 95 North Street, Emsworth, PO10 7PQ Proposal: Change of use class E (Drinking Establishment), with guest rooms and ancillary manager accommodation to use Class C3 Residential to provide 6No. self-contained flats with internal and external alterations

APP/25/00706: 11 Record Road, Emsworth, PO10 7NS Proposal: Two storey rear and side extensions, single storey rear extension, removal of chimney, changes to front porch, addition of flue, insertion of rooflights, changes to external materials on rear and side elevations, changes to fenestration.

APP/25/00722: Harbour Way, Emsworth Proposal: T1, T2 - Crab Apple - crown reduce by 1M overall to previous pruning points, leaving a height of 3M by 2M. Tree within the Emsworth Conservation Area." Application Type: Notification of proposed works to trees in a conservation area

APP/25/00776: 3 School Lane, Emsworth, PO10 7ED Proposal: Demolition of existing conservatory and outhouse. Proposed extension in courtyard. Alteration of existing roof at rear of property to allow for pitched roof for new extension

APP/25/00777: 52 Bath Road, Emsworth, PO10 7ES Proposal: 1No Willow (T1) pollard to previous pollard points, leaving a height of 12 metres by 6 metres. 1No Willow (T2) pollard to previous pollard points, leaving a height of 12 metres by 8 metres width. Trees subject to TPO 1244.

APP/25/00778: 14 Brent Court, Emsworth, PO10 7JA Proposal: Proposed porch extension.

APP/25/00782: 52 Bath Road, Emsworth, PO10 7ES Proposal: Fell 1No Pittosporum (marked as T3 on location map). Tree within conservation area of Emsworth.

APP/25/00621: 15 Hart Plain Avenue, Waterlooville, PO8 8RP Proposal: Variation of conditions 2 and 3 of planning permission APP/25/00173 to amend the materials on the dormer from tiles to cement board.

APP/25/00638: 8 Selsmore Avenue, Hayling Island, PO11 9PB Proposal: Division of site into two to allow the construction of a three bedroomed detached bungalow to the rear. Partial demolition and remodelling of front property

APP/25/00766: 13 Elm Grove, Hayling Island, PO11 9EA Proposal: Application to determine if Prior Approval is required for a proposed Change of use from Commercial, Business and Service (Use Class E) to mixed use including up to two flats (Use Class C3)

APP/25/00783: 6 Sea View Road, Hayling Island, PO11 9PE Proposal: Alteration and additions including enlargement of side dormer, a proposed side dormer, proposed single storey rear extension with balcony, new front porch and enlarged drive

APP/25/00658: Pound House, 175 Havant Road, Hayling Island, PO11 0LF Proposal: Demolition of existing porch and construction of new side entrance porch

APP/25/00663: 12 Kingsway, Hayling Island, PO11 0LZ Proposal: Single storey side and rear extensions.

APP/25/00715: Lothian, Stamford Avenue, Hayling Island, PO11 0BJ Proposal: Reduce1 No. Ash by 4 metres in height and width reducing back to previous pruning points leaving the tree 6 metres wide and 11 meters high. Subject to TPO 134.

APP/25/0071: Kingswood, Stamford Avenue, Hayling Island, PO11 0BJ Proposal: 1No. Ash tree- to remove the tree due to ash die back and shaggy bracket fungus growing in a couple places from a major trunk on the tree (as shown on photos)

APP/25/00728 : 21 Garden Close, Hayling Island, PO11 9AD Proposal: T1 Lime: Re-pollard to previous points; T2 Lime: Re-pollard to previous points. Both subject to TPO 0902 (T5 and T4 respectively)

APP/25/00643: Chichester House, Langstone House & Solent House Lockerley Road, Havant Proposal: Three new refuse bin stores adjacent to the main entrances of the three buildings. Same footprint and appearance (materials, design concept, scale and use) as approved by permission APP/22/00129.

APP/25/00590: 18 East Street, Havant, PO9 1AQ Proposal: Conversion of ground floor into a care home facility for 6 residents, incorporating some alterations at rear ground floor level, with 3No. supported living flats at first floor.

APP/25/00596: Langstone Technology Park, 2B Langstone Road, Havant, PO9 1SA Proposal: APPLICATION FOR APPROVAL OF RESERVED MATTERS FOR PHASE 2A AND 2B PURSUANT TO OUTLINE PLANNING PERMISSION (REF: APP/22/00

APP/25/00671: Tulip Tree House, Mill Lane, Langstone, Havant, PO9 1RX Proposal: Crown reduce 6No. Pyrus (T1, T2, T3, T9, T10 and T11) by 0.5metres all over; crown reduce 1No. White beam (T4) by 0.5m all over; trim top and sides by 0.5m 1No. Yew hedge (T5); crown reduce 1No. Prunus (T6) by 0.5m all over; crown lift 2No. Silver birch ( Application Type: Notification of proposed works to trees in a conservation area

APP/25/00790: The Limes, 40 East Street, Havant, PO9 1AQ Proposal: 1 No. Yew - Remove large lateral limb that is pressing against brick outbuilding. 1 No Holm Oak - Reduce lateral limbs by 2 metres back to the boundary line, leaving a 3/4 metre clearance from property and a crown height of 18 metres and a crown spread

APP/25/00791: 12 Manor Close, Havant, PO9 1BD Proposal: 1 No. Magnolia - Crown reduction of 1 metre from West and South elevations and 2 metres from East and North Elevations, leaving a crown height of 4 metres and a spread of 6 metres by 4 metres.

APP/25/00676: 12 Khandala Gardens, Waterlooville, PO7 5UA Proposal: 1No T1 - Sweet chestnut - Remove epicormic growth. Reduce crown 1.5m - 2m to previous pruning points

APP/25/00699: 23 Elmwood Avenue, Waterlooville, PO7 7LG Proposal: Construction of new outbuilding at the end of the rear garden for use as a self-contained “granny annex”. Relocation of existing outbuilding to a different location within garden.

APP/25/00772: 14 Roundway, Waterlooville, PO7 7QA Proposal: Two storey rear extension and dormer creation to front elevation.

APP/25/00774: 15 Deanswood Drive, Waterlooville, PO7 7RB Proposal: 1No Maple (T1) reduce to previous pruning

P/25/1262/TO 56 Blackbrook Park Avenue, Fareham, Oak tree protected by TPO 189 removing the dead branch work as sympathetically as possible and shorten the reaming live branch work by approximately half to create a more balanced and stable tree.

P/25/1269/FP 5 Anjou Crescent, Fareham, Change of use of the ground floor from retail (Class E(a)) to a restaurant/cafe (Class E(b)), including installation of a commercial kitchen with extraction and odour control system, provision of an accessible WC, new shopfront, and associated external alterations to rear and side elevations

P/25/1251/TO 35a Highlands Road, Fareham, T1 Oak protected bt TPO305 (G1): The reduction of the lateral limbs on all sides by 2-2.5m blending in to the upper crown. Live pruning wounds <75mm. Tree is situated on the north boundary of the property.

P/25/1246/TC 32 Osborn Road, Fareham, Osborn Road Conservation Area: G1 Heavy reduction of Eucalyptus x2 down to a height of approximately 10m with wounds >100mm. T2 Holly height by 3-4m and blending the corners over while leaving the sides. <75mm. T3 Sweet Chestnut lateral branch reduction by approximately 4m on the East side. <75mm pruning wounds. (tree located @ 30 Osborn Road)

P/25/1213/FP 14 Mancroft Avenue, Fareham, Rear extension and new pitched roof to replace existing flat roof.

P/25/1214/FP 30 Cottes Way, Fareham, Single Storey Rear Extension and Front Porch Extension

P/25/1233/FP 194 Warsash Road, Southampton, Detached car port to front elevation Applicant: Mr & Mrs Martin King Case Officer: Charlotte Fleming P/25/1243/FP Richmond, Hook Lane, Fareham Demolition of attached garage and construction of a part two storey, part single storey front, side and rear extensions

P/25/1273/FP 181 Warsash Road, Warsash, Southampton Remodeling of house including ridge height increase and first floor extensions/dormer Applicant: Mrs Nora GewertAllen Case Officer: Emma Marks

P/25/1168/FP Lloyds Bank Plc, 18 West Street, Portchester Change of use from a Class E to a 10 bed House of Multiple Occupation (Sui Generis) and the construction of a second storey

P/25/1244/TC 192 Castle Street, Portchester, Fareham Castle Street Conservation Area: The reduction of Bay tree by 2-3m in height and 2m in width with live pruning wounds <75mm. The tree in on the Southern boundary.

P/25/1268/FP 1 Portsview Gardens, Portchester, Single storey rear extension

P/25/1216/OA 188 West Street, Portchester, Outline application for demolition of existing mixed-use building and its replacement with a detached block of 9 residential apartments with all matters reserved

P/25/1238/FP 9 Hatherley Crescent, Portchester, Front porch, loft conversion including front and rear dormer windows and raising of the gable end, and a single-storey rear extension.

P/25/1203/LB 12 West Street, Titchfield, Internal alterations and repairs, and creation of a new internal doorway at ground floor

P/25/1231/FP 3 Catisfield Gate, Forneth Gardens, Fareham Conservatory to the rear/side of property

P/25/1249/TC 23 Catisfield Lane, Fareham, Catisfield Conservation Area: The reduction of small cherry tree in the rear garden. Reduce back to previous pruning points approximately 1.5m with wound diameters of <75mm.

P/25/1254/TC 37 South Street, Titchfield, Titchfield Conservation Area: Acer tree located behind our garage in the rear garden to 37 South Street Titchfield. Reduce to previous pruning points.

P/25/1263/TC 25 South Street, Titchfield, Titchfield Conservation Area: Ash tree - pollard to old points, to create more light into garden

P/25/1270/TO 71 Locks Heath Park Road, Locks Heath, One Monterey Cypress Located Within The Rear Garden Of 33 Hazel Grove Protected By Tpo693: Reduce To Previous Pruning Points Approximately 1.5 Metres.

P/25/1252/RM Welborne, Land North Of Fareham, Reserved matters planning application for the appearance, landscape, layout and scale for the creation of a new haul road, site compound and any associated hard and soft landscaping, drainage, engineering operations and earthworks. Including Details Pursuant to Conditions 13 (Compliance with The Site Wide Biodiversity Enhancement Strategy), 16 (Scale, Materials, Design and Landscaping), 17 (Levels), 22 (CEMP), 27 (Surface Water Drainage), 28 (Ecology Mitigation) and 34 (Access).

P/25/1271/TO 34 White Lodge Gardens, Fareham, T1 Cypress protected by TPO125 (T11): Reduce by maximum of 3m and remove broken limbs as needed

P/25/1247/TO 16 St Catherines Way, Fareham, T1 Oak: Reduction of the East side of the tree by approximately 2m to gain clearance from the telephone cable. Crown raise over the road to 5.2 for road clearance, reduce to give 2m gap from lamppost (southern and eastern sides) and reduce a lateral limb on the north side by 2m as it has blown out of the natural shape.T2 Yew: Reduce small diameter limbs on the East side of the tree to provide clearance from the phone cable. All pruning wounds will be <75mm.Trees protected by TPO549.

P/25/1253/PH 87 Serpentine Road, Fareham, Orangery measuring 3.6 metres deep, 3.45 metres high with an eaves height of 2.95 metres

P/25/1264/LL 4 East Hill House, Military Road, Fareham Certificate of Lawfulness for internal works including repair/replacement of one floor joist, removal of stud walls, block up door to airing cupboard, install new shower cubical, replace existing toilet, sink, radiator, redecorate and replace bathroom lighting with multiple LED downlighters

25/00293/FULL, 83 High Street Lee-On-The-Solent Hampshire PO13 9BU Proposal INSTALLATION OF EXTERNAL EXTRACTOR SYSTEM TO SERVE GROUND FLOOR RESTAURANT

No local applications to The News area

25/01987/FUL Proposal: Change of use to the ground floor of Durley House (C3), to a nursery with wrap around care; all within Use Classes E(f) and F1(a), and rooms ancillary to these use classes. New vehicular access to the front of the site. Durley House Winchester Road Durley SO32 2AJ

25/01996/HOU Proposal: Proposed single storey rear extension and front porch. 28 Pine Road Bishops Waltham SO32 1EJ

25/02002/HOU Proposal: Single Storey Rear Extension (PD rights removed). 36 Whitebeam Close Colden Common SO21 1AH

25/01936/LDP Proposal: Replacement of existing timber framed outbuilding in same position in rear garden. Construct flat roofed timber store and workshop at rear of garden. Exterior to be clad with vertical planks 150mm wide , black upvc windows x 2, window to boundary side high narrow style for privacy. No new access is required. The property already has side access from a previous double garage that was in the rear garden, now demolished. No new services are required. Enfield Hambledon Road Denmead PO7 6QA

25/01969/FUL Proposal: Agricultural building to provide housing for cattle. Pyles Farm House Kidmore Lane Denmead PO7 6JX

25/01971/LDP The creation of a single-storey rear extension after the demolition of the existing conservatory. 38 Mead End Road DenmeadPO7 6PZ

25/01853/REM Proposal: Reserved Matters application (Appearance, Landscaping, Layout & Scale) for the raising of ground levels to manage flood risk together with associated ancillary development, pursuant to outline planning permission 15/00485/OUT. Location: Parcel 35/36 North Whiteley Urban Extension Botley Road.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/