Plans for 25-bed HMO at old Cosham bank narrowly approved

A former bank in Cosham High Street will be transformed into a 25-bed HMO after a knife-edge council vote.

The scheme will see 69-73 High Street, the former NatWest bank which closed in July 2024., converted into four HMOs with shops on the ground floor.

Plans include a four-bedroom HMO on the ground floor, two eight-bedroom HMOs on the second floor, and a five-bedroom HMO in a new mansard roof extension.

Applicant James Oliver said his vision was to take the “large vacant building” and “make it relevant for 2025 and beyond”.

He said the area is home to major employers such as QA Hospital, North Harbour Business Park and BAE Systems, which are “growing” and need “high quality accommodation for the young professionals they attract”.

Mr Oliver added the project represents a £1m investment into the high street, alongside a £16,000 contribution towards public transport.

Cllr Judith Smyth supported the application, describing the site as “ideally located” and saying it would “bring back life” to the high street.

Cllr Hugh Mason agreed, arguing such projects were preferable to converting family homes into HMOs.

However, Cllr Matthew Cordy moved to refuse, saying the scheme breached the 10 per cent HMO threshold within 50 metres of the site.

Cllr Chris Atwell backed refusal, stating it was important to stick to policy and standards. He said it was “obvious we should refuse this”.

The officer’s report states that a “wider view” should be taken when interpreting the policy, given that the high street “has a comparatively low concentration of residential uses”.

Ward councillor Mary Vallely said she would not normally support a scheme above the 10 per cent HMO threshold but backed the plan due to residents struggling to get on the housing ladder and the benefits to the high street.

She said: “People aren’t stupid, when they go to rent places they see the amount of space and car parks – lots of people don’t have cars and this is ideal for them.”

The vote was tied four–four, with the planning committee chair, Cllr Suzy Horton, using her casting vote to approve the application.

The application has prompted online speculation about its potential use for housing asylum seekers.

However, Carianne Wells, director of planning agents Applecore PDM, previously stated the development is not intended for asylum seekers or refugees and stressed the company does not manage such properties.