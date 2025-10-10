Plans for more social housing in Titchfield are set to be decided

Plans to provide more social housing in Titchfield are set to be decided.

If approved, developer Vivid Homes will convert all 95 homes on land east of Southampton Road into social housing. This means none of the homes will be sold on the open market.

The decision, concerning a change in the planning agreement, will be made by Fareham Borough Council’s planning committee next Wednesday, October 15.

The site, which is nearly completed, currently remains unoccupied. Initially, planning permission was granted for 105 homes. However, a subsequent application in September 2021, reduced this to 95 homes, with 39 marked as affordable. Of these, 26 were for affordable rent and 13 for shared ownership.

The section 106 agreement (legal agreement) also required pedestrian and cycle highway improvements, which are now nearing completion. This includes a toucan crossing across the A27, allowing for the homes to be occupied soon after the work is finished.

Councillor Fred Birkett, executive member for housing, said it was “great news”.

He said: “Although Vivid are only required to provide 39 affordable homes to meet the S106 requirements, Vivid will be providing all properties at the site as affordable homes.

“Their intention is that 71 of the homes will be provided at social rent.

“The remaining 24 homes will be provided as shared ownership.”

He added: “This is great news for our customers on the council’s housing waiting list.

“Whilst the delivery of these houses has been delayed due to access/egress concerns from Hampshire County Council, within weeks families will be able to occupy these houses and make them homes.”

The planning officer has recommended approving the application.