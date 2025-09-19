Beaming smiles filled the room as a great grandma was honoured with a special medal on her 100th birthday.

Mabel Kidney was awarded with a War Service Medal today (September 19) surrounded by proud members of her family. She has been recognised for being part of the Women’s Royal Naval Service (Wrens) during the Second World War.

Mabel Kidney celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday, September 19, 2025, at Admiral Jellicoe House in Portsmouth, where she was presented with her War Service Medal. She served in the Royal Naval Service (Wrens) during the Second World War. | Sarah Standing (190925-9648)

Acting as a stewardess from when she was 17, Ms Kidney played a vital role in catering for the sailors at HMS Daedalus in Lee-on-the-Solent as part of the war effort. She never applied for her medal, but her daughter Jilly Sitch applied on her behalf as a birthday surprise at Admiral Jellicoe House in Locksway Road, Milton.

“Oh my god it’s a very special medal they’ve given me,” Ms Kidney told The News. “It was a nice surprise. I love the Royal Navy. My dad, grandad, and husband all served. I’m very proud of all of them.

“It’s lovely to have some of the family here. It’s very seldom that we can have them all together. I don’t get ill, thank god, I’m doing fine. We’re all just a lovely happy family.”

Pictured is: (back l-r) Commodore Jo Adey, Heather Rimmer, chairman of womens Royal Naval Service Benevolent Trust, Nola Daubeney, Association of Wrens Portsmouth branch, Pat Francis, volunteer at Admiral Jellicoe House and ex Wren, Corinne Day, community engagement officer at The Royal Navy Benevolent Trust, Sally Fountain, head of housekeeping, Commander Heidi London and Warrant Officer Claire Robson with Mabel Kidney. | Sarah Standing (190925-9625)

Pictured is: Mabel Kidney with her great granddaughter Poppy Moss (10). | Sarah Standing (190925-9639)

Serving during the Second World War

Since her service, Ms Kidney has become the matriarch of her family with two daughters, five grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. She signed up to the Wrens after getting permission from her dad, as the age of consent was 21.

“He said ‘don’t ask me to go abroad because I’ll say no to that one’, she added. “It didn’t come to that thankfully. I had a lovely time and was in it until the end, and went on with ordinary life. I should have joined the association then on reflection, but I didn’t and had children. Every week when I went to Portsmouth harbour I thought ‘I must sign on’, but I never did it.

“It helped me get to the care home. It’s lovely here and I’ve never regretted it. You can see how spotlessly clean everything is. There is a bit of service about it, you can tell.”

Pictured is: (seated) Mabel Kidney with some of her family (back l-r) Roger Sitch, son-in-law, Carol Moss, Jilly Sitch, daughters, Jack Sitch, grandson, Poppy Moss (10), great granddaughter, Malcolm Moss, son-in-law and Hannah Moss, granddaughter. | Sarah Standing (190925-9637)

Remembering D-Day

Ms Kidney vividly remembers the sights and sounds of the D-Day preparations, as the soldiers formed up to deploy to France. “Honest to god, there were tanks bumper to bumper as far as the eye could see,” she added.

“They were lined up all along the road, all ready to go, armed with the soldiers on. They were all gone the next morning. I couldn’t believe it. They were out at sea and you never heard a sound. It was marvellous. It was like a ghost city. D-Day was an excellent exercise.

“Serving in the Wrens made me. Joining up was the best thing I ever did. I grew up from a 17-year-old girl to a decent woman. It was very strict, but I enjoyed it.”

“Powerhouse”

Ms Sitch describes her mum as a “powerhouse” that keeps the family together, even after she decided she couldn’t live in her own house and moved to the care home. She added that despite her mum being apprehensive initially, she has fully enjoyed her day.

“We had this idea of applying for her war medal up our sleeve,” the Portsmouth native said. “Mum is the last of her group of friends sadly, but our growing family will always be here. Mum has the ability to touch the lives of those she comes into contact with.

Mabel Kidney's War Service Medal. | Sarah Standing (190925-9633)

Mabel Kidney celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday, September 19, 2025, at Admiral Jellicoe House in Portsmouth, where she was presented with her War Service Medal. Pictured is a custom licence plate for her mobility scooter. | Sarah Standing (190925-9655)

“She’s very stoic and incredible at being motivated, friendly, and outgoing. People are drawn to her and always have been. What happened this morning is testament to that. We’re so proud of her.

“She’s becoming frail, but there’s nothing wrong with her brain. I suspect she was overwhelmed, but in the days and weeks to come, it’ll be something lovely for her to look back on. Her first thought will be that my father is not here sadly to share this. They were devoted to each other and my sister and I.

“It’s brilliant to celebrate everything she has achieved. The changes she has seen since 1925, you can almost not get your head around it.”

Mabel Kidney celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday, September 19, 2025, at Admiral Jellicoe House in Portsmouth, where she was presented with her War Service Medal. | Sarah Standing (190925-9645)

Royal Navy Commodore Jo Adey presented the medal to Ms Kidney. She said her service and others in the Wrens were integral to the war effort. “It’s a real privilege to be able to help Mabel celebrate her 100th birthday, and recognise the service she took during the Second World War,” she added.

“No matter how long they served or late into the campaign they joined as they came of age, everybody had a key part to play. Hence why we’re able to present war medals to those who haven’t been recognised so far.

“It’s brilliant to be able to recognise that service. Seeing the beaming smile on Mabel’s face was great. As we face uncertain futures, being able to look back and see what normal citizens did where they stepped up and be absolutely critical to the defence of the nation inspires us.”

Admiral Jellicoe House is run by the Royal Navy Benevolent Trust. Further details can be found online.