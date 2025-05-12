Portsmouth Pride 2025 - Gunwharf Quays to officially unveil five murals by local artists to mark UK Pride
The artwork by five local artists have been installed at the shopping centre exploring themes of love, acceptance, and unity, and will be unveiled on Wednesday, May 14.
Samo White, Fark Fk, 2 Sisters, Mark Kellett, and The Frustrated Creative have been working on their individual pieces ahead of Pride which takes place on Saturday, June 7 on Southsea Common.
Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, commented: "We are thrilled to be announcing our partnership with local artists to commemorate Pride 2025. This project truly highlights the creativity and inclusivity that define both Gunwharf Quays and Portsmouth itself.
“Pride is a fantastic opportunity to recognise the progress that has been made, as well as the work that still needs to be done. As an inclusive centre, we are delighted to be working as an ally with the Portsmouth Pride team, and look forward to helping deliver a fantastic welcome to guests from far and wide, participating in the many events taking place in the Portsmouth area over the coming weeks as the UK’s City of Pride.”
Mister Samo (pictured)) has created a striking mural on the Central Square lift, while Lauren and Chloe Piper, who form 2 Sisters, collaborated with Portsmouth Pride’s Graphic Design team, to proudly display their work on the car park entrance and exit.
Southsea street artist Fark Fk has transformed the Marlborough Square exit tunnel, while Mark Kellet, a lecturer at Havant & South Downs College, has led a group of LGBTQIA+ youth groups from HSDC College to create a mural in the Plaza.
Holly Owner, AKA The Frustrated Creative, has created a designs displayed on the taxi stairwell.
All five fantastic murals will be unveiled on Wednesday with Pride now less than a month away. Further information on the murals can be found on https://www.gunwharf-quays.com/en/get-ready-for-pride