West Waterlooville Developments has submitted an outline planning application to Havant Borough Council for the construction of 90 homes with access from Laxton Leaze. Planning documents state the development would provide a mix of property types, 30 percent of which will be affordable housing.

It reads: “Physically the site currently comprises areas of amenity grassland, semi-improved grassland, wet ditches, mature and semi-mature trees and dense scrub. The site is dissected by footpaths including a public right of way and permissive path. The site has a natural fall from south to north.

“The site has multiple opportunities for pedestrian linkages to neighbouring areas and towards the town centre. There is potential to retain natural features on the site such as trees and ditches particularly around the edge of the site.’

Waterlooville development concept image

“The exact housing mix would come forward as part of a future application for reserved matters approval.

“It is anticipated that a range of dwellings could be delivered, from one and two-bedroom flats to 4-bedroom detached houses.”

Adjacent to the proposed site is the approved Berewood major development area which was granted planning consent in 2012. The site could deliver up to 2,550 homes with as much as 1,400 already approved by Winchester City Council.

Planning documents add: “Given the sites close proximity to, and being accessed from, the Berewood Site there is the opportunity to apply Market Town Characteristics to the proposed development.”

The applicant has engaged with local residents through letter drops, this resulted in objections surrounding the loss of green space, increased traffic, impact of wildlife and the accessibility to the site.

So far the application has received one comment from a member of the public which reads: “I see that access will be via Laxton Leaze and emergency access via Ellison Crescent but in reality people will use Ellison Crescent as a cut through and the road is not designed for an increased flow of traffic.