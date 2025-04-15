Plans to convert Old Portsmouth hotel and restaurant into flats spark objections

Florio's D'Italia and The Duke of Buckingham Hotel on 119 High Street

Plans to convert The Duke of Buckingham hotel and the former Florio’s pizzeria into flats has sparked local concerns, with 56 public objections and none in support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to planning documents, the scheme would see the conversion of the existing hotel and restaurant, and construction of rear extensions at ground, first, and second floor to form two one-bedroom apartments and six two-bedroom apartments.

The Duke of Buckingham, located on 119 High Street, was rebuilt in 1954 as a pub after wartime damage. It later became a hotel with Florio’s D’Italia on the ground floor, which has since relocated to 26 Palmerston Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning agents have said the impact of COVID-19 has drastically reduced hotel guest numbers, prompting a shift in focus. “This has created a new opportunity to change the building’s use,” the application states.

Despite assurances that the development will “respectfully enhance the character and appearance of the Conservation Area” and preserve the architectural style of the building, many residents and local groups have expressed concern.

The Portsmouth Society voiced its disappointment at the loss of local hospitality, stating: “We are saddened to see the loss of both an on-street hospitality venue and an hotel.”

While acknowledging the strain on local parking, the Society suggested the demand for small apartments may outweigh that for student accommodation, concluding: “Although it would impact parking locally, we suspect local residents would prefer apartments to student accommodation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local residents were less diplomatic in their objections. One wrote: “There seems to be no consideration for the surrounding neighbours who will have to endure the substantial building work and then live with the completed result.”

Another added: “To cram so many flats into the site with absolutely no provision for parking shows no regard for residents of Old Portsmouth or Old Portsmouth itself.”

Concerns were also raised over the potential demand for parking, with some estimating the development could add pressure for “as many as 16 more on-street car spaces”, further straining availability during peak periods and events at nearby Portsmouth Cathedral.

The application is currently under review by Portsmouth City Council, you can view the application using the planning reference 24/01085/FUL.