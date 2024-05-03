Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Liberal Democrats retained the most seats at Portsmouth City Council, with the Conservative losses being the party’s gain.

Portsmouth Independents Party surged in popularity - particularly in the north of the city - taking three seats and having four in total. However with no overall majority to control the council its administration a meeting where it will be agreed who will lead it, will be decided at the annual general meeting on May 14.

It is not all bad news for the Tories though, as they have maintained overall control of Fareham Borough Council after a rare all-out election. They also retained Fareham Sarisbury following a by-election, but lost Meon Valley to The Green party. Gosport Borough Council remains in Liberal Democrat control, but the biggest shock came in Havant.

The Conservatives lost overall control after being dumped out of 17 seats from a previous 30. Labour, the Liberal Democrats and The Greens all picked the spoils, with Reform UK also receiving two seats.