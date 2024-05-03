RECAP Local elections 2024: Seismic changes in Havant as results Portsmouth, Gosport and Fareham confirmed
The Liberal Democrats retained the most seats at Portsmouth City Council, with the Conservative losses being the party’s gain.
Portsmouth Independents Party surged in popularity - particularly in the north of the city - taking three seats and having four in total. However with no overall majority to control the council its administration a meeting where it will be agreed who will lead it, will be decided at the annual general meeting on May 14.
It is not all bad news for the Tories though, as they have maintained overall control of Fareham Borough Council after a rare all-out election. They also retained Fareham Sarisbury following a by-election, but lost Meon Valley to The Green party. Gosport Borough Council remains in Liberal Democrat control, but the biggest shock came in Havant.
The Conservatives lost overall control after being dumped out of 17 seats from a previous 30. Labour, the Liberal Democrats and The Greens all picked the spoils, with Reform UK also receiving two seats.
A recap of the local elections can be found by scrolling through the updates at the bottom of this article. Further stories can be found in the politics section of our website.
Portsmouth area election results 2024
Key Events
- Liberal Democrats hold Portsmouth City Council
- Portsmouth Independents Party make gains
- Tories lose Portsmouth seats but maintain Fareham council control
- Liberal Democrats retain control at Gosport Borough Council
- Donna Jones re-elected as the police and crime commissioner
- Tories lose control of Havant Borough Council
Fareham Borough Council
Key information about the Fareham Borough Council elections - candidate information and how to vote
Havant Borough Council
Key information about the Havant Borough Council elections (covering Havant, Waterlooville, Emsworth, Bedhampton and Hayling Island) - candidate information and how to vote
Gosport Borough Council
Key information about the Gosport Borough Council elections - candidate information and how to vote
How things stand - turning back the clock to 2023
Here are the results for 2023:
Portsmouth City Council
Key information about the Portsmouth City Council elections - candidate information and how to vote
Hampshire County Council - by election
Meet the candidates
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner
Meet the candidates
Local Elections 2024
Welcome to The News Portsmouth live blog. Below is information regarding the candidates in today’s local elections, by-elections and police and crime commissioner voting.
Click on the stories to get full updates on the candidates for each constituency and ward seat. Developments will be posted throughout the day and live during the voting counts overnight.
