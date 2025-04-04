Portsmouth businesses take centre stage at national food & drink show

UK Food and Drink Show

For the first time, three of Portsmouth's growing businesses will showcase their products at the prestigious UK Food & Drink Show from 7 to 9 April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In partnership with Portsmouth City Council's Eat the Island initiative, the businesses - The Portsmouth Distillery, Road from Karachi, and Tea Mountain - will present their unique products to a national audience.

The Portsmouth Distillery is the first English distillery to authentically age rum for five years. Based in the historic 18th-century Fort Cumberland in Southsea, it matures its rum in Bourbon casks just 100 metres from the sea. Visitors to the show can also sample its award-winning 1812 3-year-aged rum and handcrafted gins

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tea Mountain will showcase Portsmouth Tea, a strong, malty blend designed to complement hard water. This special tea pays tribute to Portsmouth’s tea history, which began when Portuguese princess Catherine of Braganza introduced tea to Britain in 1662.

The Road from Karachi, founded by Nadia Arab, brings a rich Indo-Pakistani culinary tradition to the UK with their family cookbook. The business now features the Ummi Mix, a blend of spices and herbs, and the new Ummi Chai, made with Portsmouth Tea, which adds extra flavour to everyday cooking.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council and Cabinet Member for Economic Development, said: "It is important to support our local businesses as they take this significant step onto the national stage. The UK Food & Drink show is an unparalleled platform to showcase Portsmouth's finest food and drink producers, helping them reach new customers and markets. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to strengthening Portsmouth's economy."

Vince Noyce, Co-Founder of The Portsmouth Distillery said their authentic rum “is a huge achievement for us”. He added: “We're excited to share our passion and craftsmanship with a national audience. This opportunity allows us to highlight the unique qualities of our products and the rich history behind them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexis Rendell, Founder and CEO of Tea Mountain, said they’re “proud” to attend the show, which takes place in the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham. He added: “As a blend specifically crafted for the city’s hard water, Portsmouth Tea reflects the character and heritage of our vibrant waterfront community. This event is a fantastic opportunity to share our passion for quality tea and Portsmouth’s unique tea story with a wider audience."

Nadia Arab, Founder of The Road from Karachi, added: "I am delighted to be part of Portsmouth's Eat the Island initiative and to fulfil my parents’ dream of sharing their love of authentic Indian and Pakistani food and their resilience to start their own cookery school back in the 1980s."

The Portsmouth City Council’s Eat the Island initiative, part-funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, also supports other local food and drink businesses such as Spice Island Chilli, Yarty Cordials, and Pauline Macarons.

For more information, visit investportsmouth.co.uk/eat-the-island.