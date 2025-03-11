Portsmouth council receives setback in Tipner West plans from government

Portsmouth City Council has received a letter from the government expressing a “negative opinion” on its plans for Tipner West.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council had planned to build at least 800 homes on the site, located on the north-west corner of Portsea Island, along with a marine employment hub and improved sea defences. However, the site is protected by ecological rules, meaning the council needs to get approval through a detailed process.

As part of the Portsmouth Local Plan, the council asked the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Angela Rayner MP, for a letter confirming that the homes and jobs it was asked to deliver at Tipner should be considered “imperative reasons of overriding public interest” (IROPI) to allow land reclamation and work in Portsmouth Harbour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite previous advice, the government’s letter has given a negative response, saying that the benefits of the development are not enough to allow for land reclamation and further work in the harbour. This suggests that Tipner West may now include a nature reserve at the southern end of the site, with smaller-scale plans for employment and housing.

Aerial view of the Tipner West site as it is currently. Photo: © Strong Island

Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: “The City Deal we made with the government back in 2013 obliged us to bring forward a set number of homes and jobs on the site. We would only have been able to meet those targets by allowing significant development involving land reclamation. The government have now told us that we cannot do this.”

“This means we can finally get this project moving forward with a different balance of nature, employment and housing on the site, along with suitable flood protection, which will overcome environmental concerns that have been raised previously.”

By including the IROPI request in the local plan, the council has saved time and money compared to requesting it during the Local Plan examination or as a separate planning application. The decision does not affect the neighbouring Tipner East site, now known as Victory Quay, which was given planning permission in 2023 for 835 homes.