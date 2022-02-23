Hampshire County Council has voted down Veolia's proposals for a new merchant incinerator on the A31, near Alton.

More than 5,500 people made official objections to the plans, which were described by one council officer as 'the most controversial' planning application since the 1990s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorna Bailey and Ron Lafferty outside Hampshire County Council\'s offices, after the council voted down plans for a new incinerator in Alton. Picture: David George

Councillors, who objected to the impact it would have on the surrounding area - including the South Downs National Park - and disagreed on whether or not Hampshire truly needed another incinerator, voted against the plans by 12 votes to three.

After the meeting, elated locals told the Local Democracy Reporting Service of their joy.

Lorna Bailey, 54 from Upper Froyle, said: 'I'm absolutely over the moon - I really didn't expect them to reach that decision.

'It goes to show that the councillors were listening to our concerns. Especially in Upper Froyle, the smoke from the stacks would blow right over my house; people were planning on moving house because they or people they live with have asthma.

'We have a strong farming community where we live, and that shouldn't be disrupted by building an incinerator.'

Fellow campaigner Ron Lafferty, 65, added: 'The councillors did the people of Hampshire proud today.

'When you take a step back from it all, it's clear this was the wrong place to build it - that's not nimbyism, it's just common sense.

'We have to take recycling much more seriously, and burning more waste is not the answer to that.'

SEE ALSO: Recycling rates in Portsmouth among the lowest in the country

For William Butler, proprietor of West End Flower Farm in Froyle, the future of his business depended on the decision.

He said: 'I feel elated, absolutely elated - this was the right decision and common sense has clearly prevailed.

'If they had approved the application it would have been catastrophic, the air pollution alone would have put the business into jeopardy.

'We will now have to wait and see what the future holds.'

A spokesman for the No Wey Incinerator campaign group added: 'The councillors involved can be proud of their role in preventing Hampshire turning into 'Dumpshire', which was a very real possibility if this commercial proposition had been allowed to proceed.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron