Havant Borough Council has moved to quash rumours spreading that plans are in place for a property in Leigh Park to be used to used to house asylum seekers.

Rumours have been circulating online that 54 Stockheath Road, previously operated as Fawnhope Rest Home, would be used to house asylum seekers in the future. However, the council have advised that this is “incorrect” with plans in place to convert the building into “temporary accommodation for local families in need”.

A Havant Borough Council spokesperson said: “We would like to take this opportunity to provide clarity and inform residents of the council’s plans for the site. Havant Borough Council purchased the property in 2024 with the intention of converting the building into temporary accommodation for local families in need.

“There is an urgent and growing demand for family accommodation within the borough. The council is therefore preparing a planning proposal to convert the property into self-contained units to temporarily house families who have established connections to the local area.

“Havant Borough Council’s Housing team will assess eligibility based on those at risk of homelessness or are currently living in temporary accommodation. As part of the assessment, those nominated for a tenancy must prove to have a local connection to the borough.”

Havant Borough Council have quashed rumours that plans are in place to to house asylum seekers at 54 Stockheath Road. | Google

The council is hoping the change of purpose will prevent local people being moved out of the area due to the limited amount of suitable accommodation. This is a situation that some local families face currently with the council housing them further away to meet its “statutory duty to provide housing for people who present as homeless”.

The spokesperson added: “By creating additional temporary units within Havant, we aim to allow more families to remain close to their community while waiting for a permanent home.”

As part of the planning process, local residents will receive notification letter from the council with detailed information on the proposed development and how to submit comments.